Privacy and Cybersecurity Are Driving Legal Compliance Initiatives

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2022 -- Compliance initiatives are becoming an increasingly important priority for organizations across the USA. That's according to the most recent research from the Association of Corporate Counsel, which identified a focus on creating contingencies for legal compliance. This is partly being driven by the rise in importance of privacy and cybersecurity issues and expectations that there is also going to be an increase in regulatory enforcement as a result of this and other influences. Expectations of greater enforcement make it even more important for business leaders to have robust compliance teams in place to ensure versatility and resilience no matter what happens. Two-thirds of those who responded to the Association of Corporate Counsel survey said that they intended to establish new processes to increase defensibility. That is highly likely to be a combination of boosting internal expertise as well as investing in tech to support transparency and responsiveness.



There is a great deal of activity in the market for legal compliance jobs today, partly due to the expectations of regulatory enforcement that are reflected in the Association of Corporate Counsel survey. Organizations see the need for well-grounded, qualified and connected internal compliance teams in order to help deal with whatever change is on the horizon. Larson Maddox specializes in legal compliance jobs, providing support to enterprises where there is a need to build up teams and expand expertise, as well as to talented people keen to take a career-defining next step. The firm's hiring experience lies in providing support for legal and regulatory functions in-house for businesses across a range of industries, from life sciences to manufacturing, retail and media, consumer goods, technology and financial services. The firm combines permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions and, as a result, is able to meet the needs of a broad spectrum of organizations, from international institutions to nationwide brands.



The spike in demand for legal compliance jobs is happening all over the USA today. Larson Maddox is well placed to help companies handle this, as the firm has a network that reaches all over the country. This includes most major hubs, such as Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. Not only that but the team in America is also integrated into a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000+. Plus, Larson Maddox is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Consultants at Larson Maddox work hard to help candidates optimize the rise in the number of legal and compliance jobs - and to ensure organizations are able to recruit business-critical talent. All receive ongoing, regular training and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as legal compliance jobs there are many different roles available via the firm today, including Counsel [Regulatory & Compliance], Trading Documentation Attorney [Investment Bank] and Senior Contracts Counsel.



Jake Knowlton-Parry, Global Head of Larson Maddox, said "Larson Maddox understands that with less high quality Legal & Compliance professionals in today's market, there is a higher demand for expert talent and a greater need for a specialist search firm to solve this business-critical problem. With Larson Maddox's dedicated industry-specific verticals, we have the ability to access and navigate a highly competitive market, drawing upon established and trustworthy relationships in order to meet our clients' requirements. We are passionate about fueling our client's growth across multiple industries through utilizing a quick, transparent and accurate search process to deliver results faster."



