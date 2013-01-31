Private Amalfi Coast Villa Features at the 2013 New York Times Travel Show

Massa Lubrense, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- Divine Amalfi Villas teamed up with Art of Perfection Events at the 2013 New York Times Travel Show to whisk guests away to the historic Amalfi Coast of Italy. Prospective travelers, travel agents, and passers-by were transported to the Italian Coast for a few minutes.



Based out of Sorrento, Italy, Divine Amalfi Villas offers Amalfi Coast villas for rent and personalized Italian tour services. The company is owned by Jennifer Galletti and Pasquale de Martino, who truly embrace the personal and local approach to Italian travel. Certified Wedding and Events Planner for Art of Perfection Events, Maryla Colandrea-Scotto describes them as “two of the warmest and friendliest people we know” whose “fun loving attitude allowed us to be very creative with the design process”.



The Divine Amalfi Villas booth featured signs that were hand-painted, displaying the various services offered by the company, including Villa Rentals, Events, Private Chefs, Cooking and Italian Classes, Genealogy, Private Charters, Transportation, and Excursions. Guests got a chance to experience the “real Italian life” just like they do on Amalfi Coast tours. Routinely, Jennifer personal helps guests select the best villa for their needs. And Pasquale takes visitors on fishing trips and then teaches them to cook their fresh catch in the traditional Neopolitan style. They also get the opportunity to make their own wine and Limoncello, learn the Italian language from a native, and explore their family history.



Their booth at the travel show also featured a photo booth where visitors could get a keepsake from the event while imaging what the Italian vacation of their dreams might be like. According to Jennifer and Pasquale – “The personal and local touch creates lasting friendships, rather than just charter contracts. You get a genuine extended Italian family with every visit!”



For more information about booking Amalfi Coast villas, visit http://www.divineamalfivillas.com/. Also, check out a Villa Amalfi video that showcases some of their Italian villas for rent.



Jennifer Galletti and Pasquale de Martino

Divine Amalfi Villas

203.212.8310

info@divineamalfivillas.com

http://www.divineamalfivillas.com/