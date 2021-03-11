Private Banking and Wealth Management Careers in Singapore

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- In Asia as well as globally, Singapore is one of the leading private banking and wealth management centers. As a country, it has a long history of attracting high net worth individuals (HNWI) thanks to its sound financial regulations, strong legal system and its political and economic stability. In addition, when it comes to the country's competitiveness and performance, Singapore is currently second only to Switzerland in Deloitte's international wealth management rankings. What's more, according to the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the number of family offices in Singapore quadrupled from early 2016 to late 2018. The growth in HNWI has in turn, resulted in an increase in the demand for wealth managers – so much so that according to Wealth-X – by 2023, there are expected to be 7.7 million more HNWI's in the world. In Asia Pacific, the asset and wealth management industries are forecasted to experience the fastest worldwide growth. Plus, according to PwC, assets under management (AUM) are expected to almost double in the region between US$15.trn in 2017 to US$29.6trn in 2025. Furthermore, advisors are retiring from the wealth and asset management industry faster than firms can replace them – meaning now, more than ever, private banks are looking for external top-talent to help them reach and achieve their business goals. The shortage of business-critical talent is one of the major challenges currently faced by wealth management firms, and the competition for top quality private bankers has put an emphasis on firms to devise ways of sourcing and retaining industry leading professionals.



Founded in 2004, Selby Jennings is a leading sector specialist in the recruitment industry, with particular focus on the financial and banking services. The company's consultants have a wealth of experience and expertise and a long, rich history working throughout the financial recruitment sector in Singapore and beyond. The Selby Jennings wealth management team consists of experienced recruitment consultants who have an expert understanding of their specific field as well as industry leading expertise in relation to the geographical markets of that field. This structure enables their specialist consultants to identify, qualify, and introduce the highest-level wealth management professionals throughout the market place. With a growing network of one million mid-to-senior practitioners covering over 60 nations and boasting a team of over 750 professionals who are all experts in their fields, you can rest assured Selby Jennings will find the best fit when it comes to placing and securing top talent. Located in 12 worldwide offices, Selby Jennings are committed to providing their consultants with ongoing training which covers their state-of-the-art recruiting technologies, ensuring they deliver the best possible hiring solutions no matter how challenging the economic climate.



The organisation partners with a plethora of diverse business types, from dynamic start-ups to corporate giants, and as part of the Phaidon International Group they are proud to be the preferred recruiter of choice for over 70 world-leading companies. All Selby Jennings consultants are delighted to present each of their clients with tailored individual recruiting options as they realise that the search for talent is different for every company and individual. Current positions within the wealth management sector, available through the agency include, Senior Philanthropy Advisor - Private Bank, VP - Operational Risk, Trust Assistant Manager, Private Banking - Assistant Relationship Manager and Private Banking - VP Structure Product Specialist, to name just a few.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



