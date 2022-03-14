Private Equity Driving Massive Demand for Talent in Hong Kong

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2022 -- Headcount is rising across the market in Hong Kong as China's private equity firms look to leverage new talent following the slump in private equity and mergers and acquisitions activity. This drop in fourth quarter activity in 2021 was triggered by a number of factors, from COVID rules to market dislocation and government clampdown on fast-growth industries. It means that private equity has had a fairly slow start in 2022 but that isn't likely to be the case for much longer. Now, private equity firms are on the hunt for both assets and talent and there have already been strategic statements of intent from major players in the market, particularly with respect to recruiting talent for tech /growth and cross-border investment. Many private equity firms are going for growth in 2022 and this is one of the reasons why the sector is driving such massive demand for talent in Hong Kong.



Selby Jennings are private equity recruiters with extensive resources to support enterprises focused on growth in the sector through 2022. The firm was established in 2004 and has a wealth of experience as private equity recruiters and also hiring for many other fields across banking and financial services. Areas of expertise at the firm include private wealth management, investment banking, sales and trading, financial technology, quantitative research and trading, as well as legal and compliance and insurance and actuarial roles. Selby Jennings has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years and a robust network of contacts with companies across private equity and other related fields. It's these resources that make Selby Jennings so effective as private equity recruiters, able to design options for every hiring need thanks to a range of permanent, contact and multi-hire solutions. The firm is an obvious go-to for growth-focused organisations and ambitious talent keen to take a career-defining next step.



One of the reasons why the team at Selby Jennings are so effective as private equity recruiters is the extensive reach that the firm has been able to achieve. This includes the entire Asia Pacific region, as well as globally - the team in Singapore is part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce. Plus, Selby Jennings is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Expertise, insight and resourcefulness at the firm have all been key to continued expansion, even during the challenging times of the past couple of years. The internal team is vital to this, which is why Selby Jennings invests heavily in its people. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many roles available via the firm today including Enterprise Risk Manager, Senior Investment Counselor and Business Analyst [Chemicals].



"The Financial Services industry once again pivoted itself to offer new products, services and even launch new businesses as a result of the pandemic, and 2022 is already shaping up to be another transformational year," commented Natasha Madhavan, Head of Selby Jennings, South East Asia. "Covid-19 propelled the inflow of funds into Singapore, and with many funds and investment firms hiring through the year across Front and Middle Office roles. 2022 will be a busy year to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings creates a range of recruitment solutions that are designed to support the growth of organisations across the financial services sector. Transforming the way that hiring is handled is a tool that any business can use to build in resilience and potential even in challenging times.