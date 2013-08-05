Private Equity Headhunters COO Frank Weston Has Had 27 Senior Level Placements So Far This Year

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Private Equity Headhunters, a firm that helps executives find high paying positions, has just announced that its Chief Operating Officer Frank Weston is having an exceptionally successful year. So far in 2013, Frank has had an over 90 percent placement rate, with 27 senior level placements—each with an annual salary level between $300,000 and $1 million. In addition, he has continued to achieve a 100 percent interview rate.



Since the day Frank joined Private Equity Headhunters in 2006 as a senior executive recruiter, he has worked hard to contribute to the overall success of the company. Over the years, he has built up numerous personal relationships with more than 400 private equity firms that are in the company’s network. Even though he is now technically COO of the company, Frank still leads the firm’s recruiting teams and is often requested by the major private equity firms to help them find top-notch candidates.



Frank works exclusively with senior level executive placements, which feature annual salaries of $300,000 to $2 million. Due to his exceptional relationships with PE/VC firms as well as his contacts in some Fortune 500 companies, Frank is well-known for his ability to get executives directly in front of hiring authorities. His dedication and strong relationships have resulted in a consistent and impressive 80 percent placement rate at the senior executive level.



C. Nicholas, Chief Executive Officer of Private Equity Headhunters, said that Frank has been an integral part to the company’s overall success, and is easily one of the best private equity executive recruiters in the industry.



“Frank’s outstanding executive recruiting skills and commitment to his work and the company are truly part of why Private Equity Headhunters is so well-known as a top-notch senior executive recruiting company,” Nicholas said.



“There is no question that Frank’s positive relationships with private equity firms have been an invaluable part of our overall success. In June and July alone Private Equity Headhunters arranged for 114 interviews with portfolio companies and we sent almost 400 presentations to managing partners from 37 different private equity groups after they expressed an interest in our C-level candidates.”



Executives who have worked with Frank also sing his praises as one of the best private equity recruiters in the business.



“I’ve accepted a position with a privately held company as COO,” an executive wrote about Frank in a review that is posted on the company’s website.



“The package and company is everything I wanted. Thanks for your help, I wish I had found you 15 months ago.”



One of the many things that helps to set Private Equity Headhunters apart from other recruiting firms is that they do not charge prospective employers any sort of placement fee. Instead, the company uses a share-cost approach that involves having executives pay a modest retainer, with a promise to “pay it forward” once they secure a position.



Once the executive is hired into a top-level job, he or she then makes recruiting referrals to Private Equity Headhunters. As Nicholas noted, this results in a win-win situation for everyone.



“Executives are happy because we take the risk under our shared cost approach and it doesn’t cost them a lot, and we are happy because we get referrals from the executives once we place them. This results in a steady flow of placements that we can make, using the relationship with that executive we just placed.”



