Private Equity Headhunters Experiences Continued Success with New CTO Jaree Ullah Zafar

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- A few years ago, a decline in the United States economy left many people without well paying jobs—and, unfortunately, the country’s financial resources have still not improved. According to a report published in July by The Labor Department, the United States managed to open up only 162,000 jobs for a labor force of 160 million workers.



For the past 15 years, skilled workers seeking senior-level positions have always consulted Private Equity Headhunters, a firm that helps executives find high paying jobs. The company strives to connect its clients to companies that are compatible with their skills and interests in as little as 48 hours. Private Equity Headhunters boasts a 100-percent interview rate in addition to an admirable placement rate.



Recently, Private Equity Headhunters shared several updates regarding its recent successes. The Executive Recruiting Firm credits Jaree Ullah Zafar, its new Chief Technology Officer, for its triumphs.



Under Zafar’s guidance, Private Equity Headhunters bettered its efficiency and productivity. To do this, the Chief Technology Officer increased the output of Private Equity Headhunters’ recruiters by creating automated processes for them, which led to desirable results for the executives.



Zafar also implemented several changes that produced substantial company savings. Private Equity Headhunters conserved more than $2 million in less than three months.



Private Equity Headhunters is extremely proud of the improvements that Zafar has made.



Since 2010, Zafar has been an integral part of the Private Equity Headhunters team. Zafar started his career as a Law Enforcement Officer and independent IT consultant, later joining Private Equity Headhunters as an advisor and consultant for the company’s IT department. During his five-year contract, Zafar will be responsible for managing Private Equity Headhunters’ IT department, which currently has more than 100 employees around the globe, and working closely with the company’s legal department.



“Mr. Zafar oversees the work of multiple teams of professionals in Houston, TX and our offshore offices in Islamabad, Pakistan and Manila, Philippines,” stated an article on Private Equity Headhunters’ website. “He relishes this opportunity to develop technologies that enable exceptional experiences for clients and increase efficiency.”



Individuals interested in learning more about Private Equity Headhunters and its services can visit he company’s website for more information.



About Private Equity Headhunters

Founded in 1998, Private Equity Headhunters specializes in locating jobs for executives and matches investment seekers with private equity and strategic buyers. The company utilizes its network of 2400 recruiters and relationships with more than 1600 PE/VC firms to achieve a job placement rate of 86 percent for national and international executives, even in a weak economy. With a 100 percent interview rate and impressive placement rate, Private Equity Headhunters has consistently ranked first in PE/VC space as a senior executive recruiting firm. For more information, visit http://www.PrivateEquityHeadhunters.com