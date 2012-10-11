Private Equity in Australia - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from IBISWorld, "Private Equity in Australia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- Leaps and bounds: The industry continues to rebound from the global financial crisis
Private Equity in Australia
Private equity firms manage investments in private companies. They may raise funds from external investors and invest on their behalf, or invest the firms’ own funds, or a combination of the two. Investments can include venture and growth capital for emerging companies as well as buyouts, including purchases of publicly traded companies to take them private. Firms earn revenue from management fees from outside investors, and profit or loss on investment of their own funds.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Pacific Equity Partners Pty Limited, Champ Group Holdings Pty Limited, CVC Capital Partners (Asia Pacific) Pty Ltd
