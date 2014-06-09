Private Expeditions Limited Emphasizes Responsible, Respectful Traveling in Continued Everest Base Camp Treks

Staffordshire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- High-altitude climbing and travel specialists Private Expeditions Limited will continue to offer a Mt. Everest base camp trek for those seeking to stand at the foot of the world’s highest peak, following the recent tragic events.



The entire Himalayan climbing and trekking community was hit with saddening news in April when 16 Sherpas, who were establishing routes for guided climbing teams, were killed in an avalanche. It marked the single worst day for deaths in the mountain’s history.



“Two of our guides have summited Everest,” Private Expeditions Limited owner Paul Deakin says. “They stopped the type of expedition work seen during the disaster when they joined us. Still, they lost many friends on Everest. It’s hard for all of us.”



Since then climbing and trekking organizations have had time to reflect on the incident and decide how to proceed. The trekking season will continue for Private Expeditions Limited, who is now emphasizing safe, responsible, and respectful travel to and from Everest base camp.



An Everest base camp trek features a route unseen by most of the world. It’s an adventure many people hope becomes reality. But while Private Expeditions Limited continues to encourage people to work with them to plan their trek, they are encouraging more responsibility.



“We care about our guides and porters, care about the Himalaya, and care about Nepal,” Deakin says. “Trekking to Everest base camp isn’t climbing its features. It’s a different experience, which is why we will continue to offer the opportunity to people. But it no less demands attention to detail and the surroundings – the people involved and the topics at hand. Everest base camp is a special place.”



Private Expeditions Limited is a member of the International Porters Protection Group and work to their recommendations. They also follow the principles of the Leave No Trace organization, ensuring the environmental quality of the Himalaya remains unsullied.



Information about planning and preparing for an Everest base camp trek is available through the Private Expeditions Limited website. There prospective clients can begin a journey to what has been and will continue to be one of the most unique places in the world.



About Private Expeditions Limited

Private Expeditions Limited specializes in custom-designed treks for individuals, groups or charity event organizers who wish to climb the world’s most challenging summits, including the Himalayan region and Everest Base Camp, Machu Picchu and Mt. Kilimanjaro. They are a member of the ABTA, IPPG and KPAP. They operate as a “Leave No Trace” organization.



Contact: Paul Deakin

(0)792-013-1879 or paul.deakin@privexn.com



Private Expeditions

Errisberg House

Barton Turns

Barton under Needwood

Staffs

DE13 8EB

www.privateexpeditions.com