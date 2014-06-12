Private Expeditions Limited Steps Up Safety after Everest Avalanche

Staffordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Private Expeditions Limited, high-altitude climbing specialists and leaders in the luxury expedition industry, announced its plans to increase its safety measures after the devastating avalanche on Mt. Everest. The company currently has existing safety systems in place that are superior to some of its competitors but plans to intensify these measures to ensure the safety of its guides.



Everest is the world’s tallest mountain with an altitude of 8,848m (29,029 ft.) The avalanche that struck on April 18, 2014 hit at 6:45 local time (1:00 GMT) just above Everest Base Camp. When the avalanche occurred, 16 local guides were killed as they worked on fixing ropes for climbers and preparing the route for mountaineers. Other climbers were injured in the accident and were treated at Everest Base Camp.



This is being proclaimed as the deadliest climbing tragedy in the history of the mountain. It is a reminder of the huge risk the Sherpa guides take in an effort to prepare the trail for the hundreds of climbers who try each year to climb the great summit.



Private Expeditions only allow those guides with the most experience and knowledge of the terrain to prepare the routes and lead trekkers along the Everest base camp trek. An important part of the company’s approach to each expedition is its care for its crew members, including all guides and porters.



To ensure their safety, Private Expeditions will reassess all the company’s current safety procedures and protocols to make sure they are in top form and fully prepared for any emergency situations. The equipment and supplies used for each trek will be carefully analyzed to confirm they are only using the most well-made and dependable gear. Emergency kits and health-related supplies, such as pulse oxymeters, oxygen and other equipment used during a trek will be re-examined to guarantee each piece is in optimal working order.



Mt. Everest was first conquered by Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay in 1953. Since then, more than 3,000 climbers have scaled the famous peak. For Private Expeditions, safety is the number one priority. They are proud to offer their clientele an impeccable safety record.



About Private Expeditions Limited

Private Expeditions Limited specializes in private, group and charity event expeditions to the Himalayan region and Everest Base Camp, Machu Picchu and Mt. Kilimanjaro. They are one of the most competitively-priced expedition companies available. Their treks are in compliance with the Leave No Trace principles. Private Expeditions Limited is dedicated to caring for the local environment and the community in which they operate.