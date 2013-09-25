Private Eye Agency Thin Blue Line Investigations LLC Launches New Corporate Blog

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- New York City leading provider of investigative and security services, Thin Blue Line Investigations LLC, has recently launched a blog to help people with all and any aspects of private investigation issues; including everything from infidelity to corporate security to background checks.



Accessible from the main menu of Thin Blue Line Investigations’ official site (privateeyenyc.com), this blog will constantly provide original and relevant posts regarding a wide array topics aimed to help readers as part of the firm’s commitment to communication and responsibility.



New content will be posted regularly, covering important topics and recommendations relevant to Thin Blue Line Investigations’ areas of expertise, which include surveillance on cheating spouses, background checks, and corporate security to name a few. The new corporate blog will also maintain Thin Blue Line Investigations’ traditional blue and green color palette.



As a leading NYS licensed and bonded investigative and Security Company, Thin Blue Line Investigations LLC understands that today Internet-savvy readers are hungry for comprehensive information, one that encompasses not only prices and services, but personal experiences and anecdotes as well.



“We have been receiving several inquiries from our customers regarding whether they need this or that service. And this is where we think our new blog will be helpful,” says a Thin Blue Line Investigations LLC spokesperson. “The blog will be as informative as possible. We plan to make it helpful, so that people can have an idea of what would be the best course of action for them even before they hire a Private Eye.”



The corporate blog was just officially launched on August 26th and currently only offers a post titled “5 Infidelity Signs You Need to Look Out For”, but the firm plans to add more posts in the following days. Thin Blue Line Investigations LLC is also very interested in knowing what its current clients would like to read about.



The company is also asking its readers to provide feedback on its recent website redesign and its existing blog post. Anybody can contribute by sending an email to info@thin-blue-line (dot) net. To learn more about Thin Blue Line Investigations’ new corporate blog, please visit privateeyenyc (dot) com.



For additional information about the company’s extensive variety of security and investigative services, please call 347-729-5541 for a completely free consultation.



About Thin Blue Line Investigations LLC

New York headquartered private investigator agency Thin Blue Line Investigations LLC serves clients in all the five Boroughs of NYC, as well as across state lines, with utmost discretion and complete confidentiality. Thin Blue Line Investigations LLC is a NYS Licensed and Bonded Investigative and Security Company that excels at providing unparalleled security for corporate and celebrity clients. All of their investigators are current or former NYPD Police Detectives with both investigative and courtroom experience.