"Private Eye: How to Become One?" Article Released by Thin Blue Line Investigations LLC

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- “Private Eye: How to Become One?” a blog post regarding the necessary requirements and procedures to become a private investigator (PI) in New York City, has been published on Thin Blue Line Investigations’ blog, the leading Private Eye firm announced.



The article offers information that should help people understand the basic requirements to become a PI. Some of the tips provided in the blog post are meant for those seeking a professional career in private investigations, while others are intended to remind people just how dangerous this line of work can be.



"Most people often have this glamorous idea of what it is to be a private detective thanks to Hollywood and the media," said a Thin Blue Line Investigations representative. "As a company that provides investigative and protective services we felt it was our duty to debunk some myths and offer some useful recommendations.”



The article available on privateeyenyc.com/blog will help readers to easily understand certain tasks they need to complete in order to become a private eye, even if they only have limited experience on the matter. Thin Blue Line Investigations’ staff will also answer questions in the blog’s comment section.



Stay up-to-date on the latest relevant news in Thin Blue Line Investigations’ blog and learn more about topics like surveillance, background checks, computer forensics, armed security, executive protection and more; from one of the leading Private Security Companies in New York City.



For more information about Thin Blue Line Investigations’ private detective services please send an email to info@thin-blue-line (dot) net or call 347-729-5541 and request a completely free and confidential consultation.



The article offers information that should help people understand the basic requirements to become a PI. Some of the tips provided in the blog post are meant for those seeking a professional career in private investigations, while others are intended to remind people just how dangerous this line of work can be.



"Most people often have this glamorous idea of what it is to be a private detective thanks to Hollywood and the media," said a Thin Blue Line Investigations representative. "As a company that provides investigative and protective services we felt it was our duty to debunk some myths and offer some useful recommendations.”



The article available on privateeyenyc.com/blog will help readers to easily understand certain tasks they need to complete in order to become a private eye, even if they only have limited experience on the matter. Thin Blue Line Investigations’ staff will also answer questions in the blog’s comment section.



Stay up-to-date on the latest relevant news in Thin Blue Line Investigations’ blog and learn more about topics like surveillance, background checks, computer forensics, armed security, executive protection and more; from one of the leading Private Security Companies in New York City.



For more information about Thin Blue Line Investigations’ private detective services please send an email to info@thin-blue-line (dot) net or call 347-729-5541 and request a completely free and confidential consultation.



About Thin Blue Line Investigations LLC

New York headquartered private investigator agency Thin Blue Line Investigations LLC serves clients in all the five Boroughs of NYC, as well as across state lines, with utmost discretion and complete confidentiality. Thin Blue Line Investigations LLC is a NYS Licensed and Bonded Investigative and Security Company that excels at providing unparalleled security for corporate and celebrity clients. All of their investigators are current or former NYPD Police Detectives with both investigative and courtroom experience.“Private Eye: How to Become One?” a blog post regarding the necessary requirements and procedures to become a private investigator (PI) in New York City, has been published on Thin Blue Line Investigations’ blog, the leading Private Eye firm announced.