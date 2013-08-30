Private Fleet - The Best Place to Buy a Private Car

NSW, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Anyone wishing to buy a new personal car at the best price can now approach Private Fleet. Private Fleet brings to you under the same roof cars of different make be it BMW, Honda, Porsche or Audi. You have the privilege to select and order any car you wish to purchase at a fleet price. Whether it is a new car or a second hand car, you can rely on them completely.



With Private Fleet you can rest assured to receive the most dependable advice on car purchase. Besides, they can provide help in obtaining finances and arranging car insurance by putting you across to their finance and insurance partners.



Being a car broker Private Fleet works in close association with hundreds of car dealers all across Australia. Ones you place an order for your favorite car, they take care to get you the best car at a best price. A tendering process is followed, wherein they invite tenders from dealers all over, for the order you placed. Ones the best deal is obtained, they close the same. And you have your car delivered, with a full tank of fuel, right at your door steps at a time as per your convenience. They maintain high standards of professionalism and efficiency throughout the process.



It not only saves you on time and money, but also the ordeal of going from one car dealer to another and negotiating with one sales person to another. All you need to do is make a research on your favorite car or simply call Private Fleet for information on the car you plan to purchase. Ones you are through, you get a test drive from Fleet Drive.



A list of cars is also available on their site to choose from. To get details on the pricing, either you call their customer service number or fill in a small inquiry form available on the site.



Private fleet offers such discounts on brand new cars that are close to the price of any one to two years old car. As such, customers willing to buy second hand cars are often recommended to go for a new car instead. But definitely, they are not restricted to selling new cars alone. They also provide old cars which are in good condition and maintained well.



Though old car selling was restricted to wholesalers only, they now reach out to private customers as well.



With your new car comes a few add on services like free road side assistance, automotive helpline, discounts on car accessories, rewards for members promoting sales through word of mouth and so on.



Their capacity to buy fleet cars, a thorough knowledge of the automobile industry and their strong contacts with dealers, help them get you a brand new car at a price much less then you can expect. Private Fleet guarantees the best of services and a really good purchase, the kind which you can never get hold of on your own.



Contact Details: In Person at: Level 2, 845 Pacific Highway Chatswood NSW 2067

By Mail using: PO BOX 5140 West Chatswood NSW 1515

By Phone on : 1300 303 181 (between 9am and 7pm Mon-Fri)

By Fax : 1300 303 981

By Email: info@privatefleet.com.au