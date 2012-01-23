Private Hands-On Microsoft Customer Immersion Experience a Total Success!

Calgary, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2012 -- What an amazing day! Roughly 7-8 attendees showed up for the three-hour event. They were treated to a lecture at Microsoft Canada's Calgary location where everything regarding Office 365 as a commercial software plus services offering was discussed. They learned what it was and what benefits could be derived from this powerful collaboration and communications tool.



According to Ryan Mullaney, President of Assistus Corporation, "The session itself was pretty intense; but we had a lot of fun. Everyone went away with satisfaction, knowing they had just received a wealth of information that resonated with the vision of Microsoft technology going forward. It demonstrated a full spectrum of technologies that can all work together."



Maintaining physical server hardware can be a costly and large IT burden. After the initial setup and configuration, IT professionals must perform daily maintenance, monitoring and server patching on a routine basis. A cloud-based solution like Office 365 relieves the stress and worry about potential disasters that goes along with using in-house servers.



Due to the success of the December event, Assistus will host another Office 365 Customer Immersion Experience on Feb. 16, courtesy of Microsoft. To register or more information, call (403) 717-1835.