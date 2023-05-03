Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2023 -- A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with the title "Global Private Health Insurance Market Survey & Outlook" is designed to cover micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings, and sales channels. The Global Private Health Insurance offers energetic visions to conclude market size, opportunities, growth patterns, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary sourced data and includes both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are UnitedHealth Group (United States) Anthem, Inc. (United States) Aetna (United States) Cigna Corporation (United States) Humana Inc. (United States) Kaiser Permanente (United States) Bupa (United Kingdom) AXA (France) Allianz (Germany) Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland) Aviva (United Kingdom) Generali (Italy).



Definition:

Private health insurance comprises insurance schemes financed through private health premiums, i.e., payments that a policyholder agrees to make for coverage under a given insurance policy, where an insurance policy generally consists of a contract that is issued by an insurer to a covered person. Take up of private health insurance is often, but not always, voluntary. Premiums are non-income-related, although the purchase of PHI by a specific population group or by the population at large can be subsidized by the government. The pool of financing is not channeled nor administered through the government, even when the insurer is government-owned.



Market Overview of Private Health Insurance

If you are involved in the Private Health Insurance industry or aim to be, then this study is vital to keep your market knowledge up-to-date. The Market is segmented by Applications [], Types / Coverage [Individual Plans, Family Plans, Group Plans], and major players. To get deep dive into the market, geographically 22+ jurisdictions or countries were summarized in the study from the Asia Pacific, MEA, South America, Europe, and North America.



Geographically, the global version of the report has the following country inclusion:

- North America [United States, Canada, and Mexico]

- Europe [Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Sweden, and the Rest of Europe]

- Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, and Others]

- South America [Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and the Rest of South America]

- the Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Turkey, Israel, GCC Countries, and the Rest of Africa)



This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Countries; Insurance carriers, and Aggregators should focus on in years to come to channel their efforts and investments in Private Health Insuranceto maximize growth and profitability. The growth in 2020 is noticeably slower and mature markets in North America and Western Europe requires " heavy lifting" to address such trends due to the dynamic macroeconomic and regulatory environment.



The distribution channels in the insurance industry, are always of great importance, reflecting the " push" nature of Private Health Insurance offering in the industry. The distribution model has continued to evolve as insurers try to better connect with their customers. Over the years, the Private Health Insurance industry has seen a clear dominance of face-to-face selling (agents and brokers). However, with the increasing penetration of the Internet and customers preferring convenience, the digital mode of sales is becoming increasingly popular in Private Health Insurance.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2019-2022

Base year – 2022

Forecast period – 2023 to 2029



Major Highlights of TOC:



Chapter One: Global Private Health Insurance Market Industry Overview

1.1 Private Health Insurance Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Private Health Insurance Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Behaviour & Distribution Channels



Chapter Two: Global Private Health Insurance Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

2.2 Global Private Health Insurance Market Size by Application/End Users (2019-2023E)

2.3 Global Private Health Insurance Market Forecast by Application/End Users (2023-2029)



Chapter Three: Global Private Health Insurance Market by Type

3.1 By Type

(Individual Plans, Family Plans, Group Plans)

3.2 Private Health Insurance Market Size by Type (2019-2023E)

3.3 Private Health Insurance Market Forecast by Type (2023-2029)



Chapter Four: Private Health Insurance Market: by Region/Country

4.1 Private Health Insurance Market by Regions

4.2 Private Health Insurance Market Revenue & Share by Region

4.3 North America

4.4 Europe

4.5 the Asia Pacific

4.6 South America

4.7 the Middle East & Africa



Chapter Five: Player Analysis

5.1 Market Share Analysis by Players (2019-2023E)

5.2 Market Concentration Rate by Regions

5.3 Company Profiles



..........continued



