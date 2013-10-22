Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Private healthcare options are expanding in Central European markets.



Convenient publication reveals expectations for development in insurance, out-patient, hospital and other segments of private healthcare.



To check out the complete table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/private-healthcare-market-in-central-europe-2013



Medical tourism, changing public preferences and a host of other factors are contributing to the changing landscape of the private healthcare markets in Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Slovakia. Influential market trends, new rules and regulations governing medical tourism and insurance and emerging, market-leading companies vying for their share of this expanding market are all making news across the Central European region.



That’s why PMR has assembled Private healthcare market in Central Europe 2013, Development forecasts for 2013-2015, a comprehensive study designed to provide business professionals with the entire scope of data, market analysis and forecasting they need to make solid and informed decisions that yield successful results in today’s market environment.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/173832



The report contains a variety of features that facilitate decision making, such as extensive profiles of companies engaged in the health insurance, medical subscription and private hospital segments of the markets in these six CE countries. It offers in depth analysis of the current conditions, value and expansion prospects for these markets in the years ahead, while evaluating the currently existing and upcoming prospects for investment.



Health insurance is examined thoroughly within the pages of this easy to access document, along with medical subscriptions and the stem cell and dialysis segments of Central European healthcare. The Patients without borders directive, as well as regulatory developments that promise to impact the market in terms of medical tourism as well as other trends and preferences, are scrutinized in terms of their potential profitability and long-term effect upon the growth of private healthcare across the region.



In addition to coverage of the latest market trends and events, this report answers key questions about the investment potential offered by each of the market’s key segments, delves deeply into the consequences of various consumer preferences and market trends on expansion and provides comprehensive forecasts based on historical data accumulated over several years of monitoring the Central European markets for private healthcare.



To buy the copy of this report, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/173832



Private healthcare market in Central Europe 2013, Development forecasts for 2013-2015 is the perfect desktop assistant for professionals who require a concise yet comprehensive source of information about the history, current status and forecast potential of a rapidly changing industry.



The experienced analysts at PMR recommend this report as a business information resource for managers and executives of private health insurance companies, medical subscription providers, and research, analysis and consultancy specialists with clients interested in this market. Financial services providers, academic and government agency affiliates and organisations involved in promoting the private healthcare industry in Central Europe will also find it extremely helpful in a variety of tasks, from strategic planning to locating investments and setting up new business operations.



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