Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Private Healthcare Market In Kannur, Perinthalmanna 2013



Private Healthcare Market In Kannur:-



Latest market research report titled Private Healthcare Market in Kannur 2013 identifies the healthcare scenario in Kannur. The healthcare landscape in Kannur is dotted with both private and public hospitals along with the presence of co-operative hospitals and medical institutions. The district has lived up to the name of curative service provider of Ayurveda, modern medicine and homeopathy system of medicines. Kannur is marked with the presence of both private hospitals and public hospitals. The healthcare facilities provided at these private hospitals easily measure up to International standards. The Government has acknowledged the importance of medical care being provided in the region and has encouraged the development of three forms of treatments namely primary, secondary and tertiary care.



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The region has a lot of prospect to grow since advanced healthcare facilities are gradually being developed by multinationals. The State Government has also empanelled 32 private specialty hospitals under the Karunya Benevolent Fund Scheme. Kannur can be treated as a prospective area of development in the years to come owing to its potential of growth as well as vicinity to leading healthcare facilities in the state. Potent investments and support from the government can take this region to one of enormous growth and prosperity.



Table of Content



Introduction

Slide 1: Kannur – Demographics (2011)

Slide 2: Healthcare in Kerala

Slide 3-5: Public Health Infrastructure in Kerala



Market Characteristics

Slide 6-10: Public Hospitals in Kannur

Slide 11: Private Healthcare Landscape in Kannur

Slide 12: Patient Migration for Tertiary Care from Kannur

Slide 13: New Healthcare Projects – Kannur



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Competitive Landscape

Slide 14: Private Healthcare Market – SWOT Analysis

Slide 15-25: Private Hospitals in Kannur (Facilities)

Slide 26-60: Major Players



Conclusion

Slide 61: Conclusion



Private Healthcare Market In Perinthalmanna 2013



Latest market research report titled Private Healthcare Market in Perinthalmanna 2013 identifies the healthcare scenario in Perinthalmanna. Perinthalmanna is a city and a municipality in Malappuram district in the Indian state of Kerala. Perinthalmanna is distinguished for its renowned hospitals and advanced medical facilities. Its rise as a medical hub can be attributed to its Gulf-triggered economy. People flock to Perinthalmanna as surgeries in this part of Kerala are inexpensive and cost less than half of what they would cost in the metros. Perinthalmanna has progressed tremendously in the last few years owing to its hospital industry.



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Moreover the hospitals in Perinthalmanna are considered to be the best in the state with respect to the quality of medical services provided as well as availability of latest equipments and technologies.



Private sector has a major presence in Perinthalmanna as compared to the public sector. Perinthalmanna’s private healthcare network easily measures up to the International standards. Facilities providing super-specialty care are available in and around Perinthalmanna and its surrounding districts. Further, the region possesses a decent number of beds. Perinthalmanna is an attractive destination for companies foraying into healthcare owing to its strong active demand for healthcare facilities, large catchment, and high propensity to get treatment aided by high levels of literacy, health conscious middle class and affordability. Moreover the influx of foreign investments especially from the gulf countries marks a promising future for the hospital industry. It is expected that rise in NRI investment will further increase the presence of private hospitals.



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Table of Content



Introduction

Slide 1: Perinthalmanna – Demographics (2011)

Slide 2: Healthcare in Kerala – Overview

Slide 3-5: Public Health Infrastructure in Kerala



Market Characteristics

Slide 6: Public Hospitals in Perinthalmanna

Slide 7: Private Healthcare Landscape in Malappuram

Slide 8: Private Healthcare Landscape in Malappuram – The Karunya Benevolent Fund Scheme

Slide 9: Private Healthcare Landscape in Perinthalmanna

Slide 10: New Projects in Perinthalmanna

Slide 11: Patient Migration from Perinthalmanna

Slide 12-13: Specialty Hospitals in Perinthalmanna

Slide 14-15: Private Hospitals in Perinthalmanna



Competitive Landscape

Slide 16: SWOT analysis of private hospitals in Perinthalmanna

Slide 17: Private Hospitals in Perinthalmanna (Facilities)

Slide 18-35: Major Private Players



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Bottled Water Market In India 2013

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latest market research report titled Bottled Water Market in India 2013 covers a wide spectrum of concerns with regard to the bottled water industry and identifies several factors impacting the sale of bottled water in India. The shortage of safe drinking water around the world, especially in the third world countries, has opened up new avenues of opportunity for the bottled water industry. Bottled water is drinking water that has been treated to make it clean and packaged in plastic or glass bottles meant for sale. Bottled water industry caters to one of the most thriving markets within the country. Right from the year 1995, the bottled water industry has witnessed healthy growth in terms of the number of licensed units and market size.



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The consumption of smaller bottled water units of 500 ml capacity has increased by around 140% perceptibly. The 20-liter bulk water jars have found phenomenal acceptance in households and at workplaces. Due to the growing market size, one can expect a substantial increase in employment opportunities within the bottled water segment in the near future.



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