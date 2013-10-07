Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Private Healthcare Market in Perinthalmanna 2013 market report to its offering

Netscribes latest market research report titled Private Healthcare Market in Perinthalmanna 2013 identifies the healthcare scenario in Perinthalmanna. Perinthalmanna is a city and a municipality in Malappuram district in the Indian state of Kerala. Perinthalmanna is distinguished for its renowned hospitals and advanced medical facilities. Its rise as a medical hub can be attributed to its Gulf-triggered economy. People flock to Perinthalmanna as surgeries in this part of Kerala are inexpensive and cost less than half of what they would cost in the metros. Perinthalmanna has progressed tremendously in the last few years owing to its hospital industry. Moreover the hospitals in Perinthalmanna are considered to be the best in the state with respect to the quality of medical services provided as well as availability of latest equipments and technologies.

Private sector has a major presence in Perinthalmanna as compared to the public sector. Perinthalmannas private healthcare network easily measures up to the International standards. Facilities providing super-specialty care are available in and around Perinthalmanna and its surrounding districts. Further, the region possesses a decent number of beds. Perinthalmanna is an attractive destination for companies foraying into healthcare owing to its strong active demand for healthcare facilities, large catchment, and high propensity to get treatment aided by high levels of literacy, health conscious middle class and affordability. Moreover the influx of foreign investments especially from the gulf countries marks a promising future for the hospital industry. It is expected that rise in NRI investment will further increase the presence of private hospitals.



Companies Mentioned



Private Companies

1. Moulana Hospital

2. MES Medical College Hospital

3. E.M.S. Memorial Co-operative Hospital & Research Centre Ltd.

4. Al Shifa Hospital Pvt. Ltd.



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