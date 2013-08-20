Private House Buyers UK Provides Consumers with Expert Advice About the Existing Scenario and Current Property Rates Prevalent in the Real Estate Arena.

Mayfair, London -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Buying a dream house or selling the one is one of the biggest decisions that an individual makes. Apart from the well planned traditional way of buying, one may decide to sell the house immediately in order to overcome the bad credit score or some other urgency. In this case the quick house sale is possible only with the help of estate agent. The selling of house may involve tasks like advertising the property, finding the potential buyers, showing them the property, negotiating the price and then finally the legal formalities. The whole process is quite lengthy and time consuming.



All these services are now available online for the buyer and seller and that also free. There are reliable companies providing such services at a much faster pace. The formalities of valuation, document validation and all other necessary aspects are taken care by these online service providers at a faster rate based on your time frame. If an individual approaches an agent with a request to ‘sell my house fast’, the work will proceed accordingly.



These reliable portals guarantee quick payment up to 100% of the valuation made by estate agent. These portals sell house online and hence lot of time is saved in the process. The entire process is fast and reliable. The seller doesn’t have to lose money in the process as the genuine price guarantee is offered by most of these portals. In short, selling and buying your property has become a not so stressful task, courtesy reliable online portals like http://www.privatehousebuyers.co.uk



About Private House Buyers

Private House Buyers is the UK based online portal having a successful track record of dealing in property selling and purchasing. The portal is known for its price guarantee that it offers for genuine cash offers. The quick and reliable selling is the key point for this portal’s success. The portal has the team of trained experts who offer the most efficient valuation of the property to take the deal further without incurring many hassles for their clients.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

Michael Williams

Contact Email: michael@privatehousebuyers.co.uk

Complete Address - Picadilly, Mayfair, London, W1J 0DW

Contact Phone - 0330 111 2088

Website: http://www.privatehousebuyers.co.uk/