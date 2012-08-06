Private Jet Charter Prices on the Milan Airport Bluetooth Passenger Tracking System

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- The second largest airport in Italy has integrated a Bluetooth high-tech passenger tracking system to monitor passenger congestion throughout the airport. The system has been developed by a Scottish based technology firm and is currently in use at Milan Airport. The airport accommodates 19 million passengers a year; the new system will improve the passenger experience.



The high tech system monitors and measures airport queues. It has been designed to track mobile phone signals using Bluetooth, to deliver a clear indication of passenger volumes at key areas throughout the airport. The system displays data to airport officials about the journey times and queuing times of passengers. This is said to empower airport staff to address overcrowding before it gets out of control. This is the latest measure that technology savvy airports are trialling to improve the overall experience for passengers.



The makers, Amor Group claim the system is the first of its kind and have already carried out 30 successful installations.



To avoid congestion at airports, passengers can charter jets from Italy to London within 24 hours avoiding major airports which are typically much busier than smaller alternatives. Where time costs money, those that cannot afford to be delayed fly privately to improve the probability of timely flights.



Private Jet Charter Prices is a British based online company specialising in sourcing charter flights on behalf of business and private clients. The company uses its online marketing strengths to successfully promote the website the UK charter audience. The company can be contacted by telephone on 0208 185 0532.