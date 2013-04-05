TrackingTheWorld Offers Private Label GPS Tracking Software

Burlingame, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- Private label GPS tracking websites are now available from TrackingTheWorld for entrepreneurs interested in launching their own GPS tracking businesses and generating monthly recurring revenue through GPS tracking subscriptions.



“Our private label GPS tracking software provides an ideal opportunity to launch a new business in a market that continues to grow rapidly,” said Gilbert Walz, CEO of TrackingTheWorld. Private label website owners are authorized to rebrand and sell software subscriptions to their own customers with no monthly recurring fees.



GPS tracking software and tracking devices are an essential component of many fields, including shipping, transportation, law enforcement, private investigations, and others. “As a private label software owner, business owners may choose to specialize in a specific target market or offer services to business owners everywhere,” said Walz.



TrackingTheWorld’s software server owners have the advantage of marketing a quality GPS tracking service and GPS trackers that are in high demand by business owners. “GPS tracking is now a standard aspect of everyday business. The market continues to grow,” said Walz.



The software includes multiple mapping options, including satellite and street level views, geofencing capabilities, multiple dashboard choices, customization options, and compatibility with major mapping systems, JPG, and shape files. Advanced reporting options include detailed activity reports with street addresses, cell phone alerts, and historical data. “TrackingTheWorld exclusively focuses on GPS tracking to offer our customers the best products and services in the industry,” said Walz.



About TrackingTheWorld

TrackingTheWorld, based in Burlingame, California, is a leading developer of GPS tracking systems and GPS tracking software for personal security, business, and law enforcement use. For more information on launching a GPS tracking businesses with private label GPS tracking software, please visit http://www.trackingtheworld.com/, call 650-692-8100, or email sales@trackingtheworld.com.