Competition Analysis:



The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with profiles of the companies, their product portfolios, and lucrative business strategies undertaken by them to gain a robust footing in the global industry. Some of the key players studied in the report are Nokia (Finland), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), NEC (Japan), Verizon (US), Cisco (US), Samsung (South Korea), Comba (China), Arris International (US), Sierra Wireless (Canada), NetNumber (US), Lemko (US), General Dynamics (US), Future Technologies (US), pdvWireless (US), Quortus (UK), Ambra Solutions (Canada), Zinwave (US), Redline Communications (Canada), Athonet (Italy), Mavenir (US), Star Solutions (Canada), Druid Software (Italy), Ursys (Australia), and Luminate Wireless (US).



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)



Frequency Division Duplex

Time Division Duplex



Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)



Consulting

Integration And Deployment

Support And Maintenance

Managed Services



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)



Public Safety

Logistics

Supply Chain

Asset Management



Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD; 2018-2026)



Mining

Energy And Utilities

Manufacturing

Transportation

Defense

Healthcare



Market Analysis by Key Geographical Regions:



The report is further segmented into key geographical regions along with their countries to impart a better understanding of the market. The regions are analyzed with regards to supply and demand, import/export, production and consumption pattern, market share, revenue contribution, market size, along with a stringent analysis of the key players present in the key regions.



The regional analysis covers the following key regions of the world:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



