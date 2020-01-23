Private LTE Market Is Expected to Reach 4240 Million US$ by 2025: Nokia, Ericsson, Huawei, Cisco

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2020 -- Global Private LTE Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing capital structure of the Global Private LTE Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Nokia, Ericsson, Huawei, NEC, Verizon, Cisco, Samsung, Comba, Arris International, Netnumber, General Dynamics, Mavenir, Future Technologies, Redline Communications, Anterix, Quortus, Ambra Solutions, Zinwave, Star Solutions, Druid Software, Cradlepoint, Inc. & Lemko.



By deploying their own high capacity, high speed 4G mobile communications capability in the shape of a Private Long Term Evolution (LTE) network, professional organizations can enhance their operational efficiency, innovate more quickly, get closer to their customers and reduce their energy footprint.



A Private LTE network frees enterprises from the restrictions of conventional connectivity technologies such as Ethernet, which is secure and reliable but high cost and inflexible, and Wi-Fi, which offers low cost but also lower reliability. It can also support both human and machine communications on a single, reliable network that offers mobility without cumbersome portable radios and that opens up the world of the Internet of Things (IoT).



From the market perspective, private LTE and 5G as becoming the increasingly preferred approach for delivery in critical communication, industrial IoT, enterprise and campus environments, and public venues. With the introduction of more smart systems into the market, networks of the past are incapable of handling the diversity of growing devices and the increase in customer requirements. These sites will need the adoption of private LTE to meet their customer and industry demands as the internet of things presents connectivity challenges and requirements, such as mobility, security and low latency in applications like real-time surveillance, remote diagnostics and asset management.



In 2018, the global Private LTE market size was 2420 million US$ and it is expected to reach 4240 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.4% between 2019 and 2025.

This report focuses on the global Private LTE status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Private LTE development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.



Private LTE Market Overview:



If you are involved in the Private LTE industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Public Safety and Defense, Oil & Gas, Utilities, Mining, Transportation & Others, , FDD & TDD and major players. If you want to classify different company according to your targeted objective or geography we can provide customization according to your requirement.



Private LTE Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025



Private LTE research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years. The report is assembled to comprise each qualitative and quantitative elements of the industry facts including: market share, market size (value and volume 2014-19, and forecast to 2025) which admire each countries concerned in the competitive examination. Further, the study additionally caters the in-depth statistics about the crucial elements which includes drivers & restraining factors that defines future growth outlook of the market.



Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019 ; Base year – 2019; Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]



The segments and sub-section of Private LTE market are shown below:



The Study is segmented by following Product Type: , FDD & TDD



Major applications/end-users industry are as follows: Public Safety and Defense, Oil & Gas, Utilities, Mining, Transportation & Others



Some of the key players/Manufacturers involved in the Market are – Nokia, Ericsson, Huawei, NEC, Verizon, Cisco, Samsung, Comba, Arris International, Netnumber, General Dynamics, Mavenir, Future Technologies, Redline Communications, Anterix, Quortus, Ambra Solutions, Zinwave, Star Solutions, Druid Software, Cradlepoint, Inc. & Lemko



If opting for the Global version of Private LTE Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



