Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- Private LTE market growth will be driven by Increasing adoption of smart devices and the commercialization of 5G technology. In today's interconnected and digital world, private LTE networks have emerged as a preferred communication option for businesses. With private LTE, organizations can securely extend the network to their employee's mobile device and the cloud.



Moreover, burgeoning demand for secure and reliable network solutions across numerous business verticals may accentuate the market size. Speculating growing significance, a research report from Global Market Insights, Inc., suggests that the global private LTE market size may exceed USD 19 billion by 2026.



Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2757



Without compromising on network security, private LTE networks enable companies to securely extend their networks to their employees' mobile devices & cloud. The increasing requirement for reliable and secure communication in businesses to efficiently perform operations will bolster the adoption of private LTE solutions in the coming years.



Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

- Nokia

- Qualcomm

- Huawei

- Ericsson

- ZTE

- Future Technologies

- Verizon

- Cisco

- Netnumber

- Druid Software

- Casa Systems

- Ruckus Networks

- SpiderCloud

- PDV Wireless

- General Dynamics Mission Systems

- Boingo

- Samsung

- Motorola

- Sierra Wireless

- AT&T

- Rivada Networks

- Tait



Advanced LTE solutions deliver better data connectivity by instantaneously transferring high volumes of data, which facilitates the usage of various applications, such as live streaming during emergency conditions, mapping software for locating mission-critical assets, etc. In 2018, public safety application segment dominated private LTE market share and is expected to showcase appreciable growth over the coming years.



Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2757



The immense penetration of IoT across APAC region has increased the need for private IoT networks for aiding enterprises in enhancing their network security and resilience. The region is witnessing a massive technology migration to 4G advanced with an increase in 4G connections. Availability of various spectrum with favorable regulatory policies introduced by governments across APAC countries is augmenting adoption of next-generation mobile networks. Moreover, rise in adoption of IoT platform across various industry verticals, including retail, manufacturing, and transportation will supplement APAC private LTE market share through 2026.



About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.