Definition: Private LTE is referred to as a standard-based long term evolution network designed to serve specific enterprise business, educational, or government purposes. Increasing government initiative towards promoting private LTE network propelling market growth. For instance, The United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has permitted the 3.5GHz CBRS band for LTE use to enhance wireless broadband performance and access in the US. Moreover, market players are focusing on technological advancement and the launch of a new private network solution. For example, recently Ericsson launched a private network solution designed for streamlining the management and deployment of private LTE and 5G networks for industrial enterprises. In addition, growing demand from the developing economies expected to fuel the market demand during the forecasted period.



According to AMA, the market for Private LTE is expected to register a CAGR of 26.12% during the forecast period to 2024.



Market Drivers

- Convergence of Private LTE And 5G Network

- Increasing Demand for High-Speed Private Networks

Market Trend

- Increasing Adoption of Machine Learning and Mobile Robotics

Restraints

- Challenge of Spectrum Disintegration

- High Initial Cost of Deployment

Opportunities

- Growth Opportunities in Commercial IoT and Industrial Applications and Growing Demand from the Developing Economies

Challenges

- Less Expensive Options Such As Broadband and Wi-Fi are Available and Lack of Reliable Connectivity Infrastructure



The Global Private LTE Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Application (Public Safety (Real-Time Streaming, Smart Devices Network Monitoring, Multimedia), Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Asset Management), Service (Consulting, Integration and Deployment, Support and Maintenance (Network Testing, LTE Device Testing), Managed Services (Network Planning, Network Orchestration)), Technology (Frequency Division Duplex, Time Division Duplex), Mining (Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Transportation, Defense, Healthcare)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Private LTE Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Private LTE market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Private LTE Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Private LTE

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Private LTE Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Private LTE market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



