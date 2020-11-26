Private Motor Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Axa, Zurich, Aviva

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Private Motor Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Private Motor Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Private Motor Insurance Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Aviva plc (United Kingdom), CIS General Insurance Limited (United Kingdom), Admiral Group plc (United Kingdom), Liberty Mutual Group (United States), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Axa S.A. (France), Progressive Corporation (United States) and Berkshire Hathaway (United States)



Brief Overview on Private Motor Insurance

Private motor insurance provides an insurance policy for covering the uncertain cost of a vehicle which is mandatory by the government for safety. It covers all types of private motor vehicles such s motorcycles, cars, jeeps, etc. The private motor insurance depends on the type of vehicle and amount of coverage required by the insurer for their vehicle. Its insurance coverage includes engine protection cover, roadside assistance, tyre protect cover, consumable cover and others.



Private Motor Insurance Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Type (Private Car Motor Insurance Policy, Two-Wheeler Insurance Policy, Commercial Vehicle Insurance Policy, Others), Application (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), Service (Online, Offline), Coverage (Engine Protection Cover, Roadside Assistance, Tyre Protect Cover, Consumable Cover, Others)



Influencing Market Trend

- Rising Importance of Private Motor Vehicle Coverage and Telematics for Individuals



Market Drivers

- Rising Number of Private Vehicle Accidents

- Need for Reducing the Burden of Cost in Case of Any Uncertainty related to Private motor Vehicle



Opportunities

- Surging Investment of People in Private Motor Vehicle will Boost the Private Motor Insurance Market



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Private Motor Insurance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Private Motor Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Private Motor Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Private Motor Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Private Motor Insurance Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Private Motor Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Private Motor Insurance Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Private Motor Insurance Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.



