Global Private Motor Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Aviva plc (United Kingdom),CIS General Insurance Limited (United Kingdom),Admiral Group plc (United Kingdom),Liberty Mutual Group (United States),Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (Switzerland),Axa S.A. (France),Progressive Corporation (United States),Berkshire Hathaway (United States).



Definition:

Private motor insurance provides an insurance policy for covering the uncertain cost of a vehicle which is mandatory by the government for safety. It covers all types of private motor vehicles such s motorcycles, cars, jeeps, etc. The private motor insurance depends on the type of vehicle and amount of coverage required by the insurer for their vehicle. Its insurance coverage includes engine protection cover, roadside assistance, tyre protect cover, consumable cover and others.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Private Motor Insurance Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

Rising Importance of Private Motor Vehicle Coverage and Telematics for Individuals



Market Drivers:

Rising Number of Private Vehicle Accidents

Need for Reducing the Burden of Cost in Case of Any Uncertainty related to Private motor Vehicle



Challenges:

Stringent regulatory Guidelines on the Private Motor Insurance



Opportunities:

Surging Investment of People in Private Motor Vehicle will Boost the Private Motor Insurance Market



The Global Private Motor Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Private Car Motor Insurance Policy, Two-Wheeler Insurance Policy, Commercial Vehicle Insurance Policy, Others), Application (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), Service (Online, Offline), Coverage (Engine Protection Cover, Roadside Assistance, Tyre Protect Cover, Consumable Cover, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Private Motor Insurance Market:?

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Private Motor Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Private Motor Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Private Motor Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Private Motor Insurance Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Private Motor Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Private Motor Insurance Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



