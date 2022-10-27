Private Motor Insurance Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028 : Axa, Aviva, Zurich Insurance

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Private Motor Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Aviva plc (United Kingdom), CIS General Insurance Limited (United Kingdom), Admiral Group plc (United Kingdom), Liberty Mutual Group (United States), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Axa S.A. (France), Progressive Corporation (United States), Berkshire Hathaway (United States).



by Type (Private Car Motor Insurance Policy, Two-Wheeler Insurance Policy, Commercial Vehicle Insurance Policy, Others), Application (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), Service (Online, Offline), Coverage (Engine Protection Cover, Roadside Assistance, Tyre Protect Cover, Consumable Cover, Others)

Private motor insurance provides an insurance policy for covering the uncertain cost of a vehicle which is mandatory by the government for safety. It covers all types of private motor vehicles such s motorcycles, cars, jeeps, etc. The private motor insurance depends on the type of vehicle and amount of coverage required by the insurer for their vehicle. Its insurance coverage includes engine protection cover, roadside assistance, tyre protect cover, consumable cover and others.

Market Drivers

- Rising Number of Private Vehicle Accidents

- Need for Reducing the Burden of Cost in Case of Any Uncertainty related to Private motor Vehicle



Market Trend

- Rising Importance of Private Motor Vehicle Coverage and Telematics for Individuals



Opportunities

- Surging Investment of People in Private Motor Vehicle will Boost the Private Motor Insurance Market



Challenges

- Stringent regulatory Guidelines on the Private Motor Insurance



Private Motor Insurance Market by Key Players: Aviva plc (United Kingdom), CIS General Insurance Limited (United Kingdom), Admiral Group plc (United Kingdom), Liberty Mutual Group (United States), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Axa S.A. (France), Progressive Corporation (United States), Berkshire Hathaway (United States)



Geographically, this report is segmented into some key Regions, with manufacture, depletion, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Private Motor Insurance in these regions, from 2017 to 2027 (forecast), covering China, USA, Europe, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia & South America and its Share (%) and CAGR for the forecasted period 2022 to 2027



Informational Takeaways from the Market Study: The report Private Motor Insurance matches the completely examined and evaluated data of the noticeable companies and their situation in the market considering impact of Coronavirus. The measured tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five powers analysis, and assumption return debt were utilized while separating the improvement of the key players performing in the market.



Key Development's in the Market: This segment of the Private Motor Insurance report fuses the major developments of the market that contains confirmations, composed endeavors, R&D, new thing dispatch, joint endeavours, and relationship of driving members working in the market.



Key poles of the TOC:

Chapter 1 Private Motor Insurance Market Business Overview

Chapter 2 Major Breakdown by Type

Chapter 3 Major Application Wise Breakdown (Revenue & Volume)

Chapter 4 Manufacture Market Breakdown

Chapter 5 Sales & Estimates Market Study

Chapter 6 Key Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Breakdown

Chapter 8 Manufacturers, Deals and Closings Market Evaluation & Aggressiveness

Chapter 9 Key Companies Breakdown by Overall Market Size & Revenue by Type

Chapter 11 Business / Industry Chain (Value & Supply Chain Analysis)

Chapter 12 Conclusions & Appendix



