Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Private Participation and Legislations in Myanmar Power Sector market report to its offering

Private Participation and Legislations in Myanmar Power Sector



Summary



Myanmar had a population of 61.12 million in 2012, and a gross domestic product of $54.41 billion as of 2010 (Asian Development Bank, 2013). During 2009 to 2012 it transformed politically and economically, and the recent lifting of economic sanctions is expected to make it an attractive market for foreign investors. Myanmar has rich natural resources, with high potential for hydropower, as well as petroleum and gas reserves. Around 74% of the countrys population had no access to electricity as of 2011 (ADB, 2012). Despite the fact that it has among the lowest rates of electrification and per-capita consumption, the demand for electricity has been accelerating at an alarming pace. Because of this, the government is looking ahead to incentivize and liberalize private participation and the foreign-investment policy framework to guarantee adequate investment in the power sector, including subsectors such as generation, transmission, distribution, renewable and energy efficiency.



Scope



- Market prospects for increased private sector participation in Myanmar

- Key issues influencing the growth of private sector investments in the power sector of Myanmar

- Current and future power market investment prospects offered by changing competitive dynamics in Myanmar

- Opportunities for private and foreign investors with increased regulatory support for the development of power sector infrastructure



Reasons to buy



- Identify the key growth and investment opportunities in the power sector of Myanmar

- Gain insights on the growth potential of power sector in Myanmar with increased private sector participation

- Developing strategies based on the latest regulatory events

- Facilitate decision-making based on the investment opportunities offered by Myanmar's power sector



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/147380/private-participation-and-legislations-in-myanmar-power-sector.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###