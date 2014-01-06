Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Private Participation and Legislations in the Pakistan Power Sector market report to its offering

Private Participation and Legislations in the Pakistan Power Sector



Summary



Pakistan has a population of 179.16 million and a gross domestic product of $231.18 billion as of 2012 (World Bank, 2013). Thermal and hydropower generation dominates its electricity sector and most of the thermal capacity is based on costly gaseous and liquid fuels. Due to this and the huge foreign dependency on fuel imports, the sector is presently experiencing a circular-debt crisis and stakeholders in the value chain have started defaulting payments. In order to attract investment and reduce the cost of electricity, Pakistan is moving to coal-based capacity, which could provide a long-term solution to the electricity shortage. The power industry is dominated by government-owned enterprises, despite the presence of private players. Pakistan has seen foreign investment in its power sector in the past and overall has found the model successful. The central regulatory agency set up to provide returns to the private sector has addressed many of the private developers issues through its recommendations to the government and the introduction of a rational tariff structure.



Scope



- Market prospects for increased private sector participation in Pakistan

- Key issues influencing the growth of private sector investments in the power sector of Pakistan

- Current and future power market investment prospects offered by changing competitive dynamics in Pakistan

- Opportunities for private and foreign investors with increased regulatory support for the development of power sector infrastructure



Reasons to buy



- Identify the key growth and investment opportunities in the power sector of Pakistan

- Gain insights on the growth potential of power sector in Pakistan with increased private sector participation

- Developing strategies based on the latest regulatory events

- Facilitate decision-making based on the investment opportunities offered by Pakistan's power sector



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