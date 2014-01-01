Fast Market Research recommends "Private Participation and Legislative Push Driving Growth in the Moroccan Power Sector" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2014 -- Morocco has a population of 32.52 million and a gross domestic product of $95.98 billion as of 2012 (World Bank, 2013). There are almost no conventional energy resources in Morocco and electricity generation depends almost entirely on imported fuel. Electricity production is driven by a diverse fuel mix which comprises coal, fuel oil, natural gas, geothermal, solar, wind and hydro. The electricity demand during 2002-2012 has been growing at 7%, year-on-year. The market has a comparatively consolidated structure, with both public and private entities operating to meet the country's electricity needs. Morocco's electricity market is monopolistic; a state-dominated entity is responsible for buying all power generated by the country's privately-owned generating companies.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Market prospects for increased private sector participation in Morocco
- Key issues influencing the growth of private sector investments in the power sector of Morocco
- Current and future power market investment prospects offered by changing competitive dynamics in Morocco
- Opportunities for private and foreign investors with increased regulatory support for the development of power sector infrastructure
Reasons to Get This Report
- Identify the key growth and investment opportunities in the power sector of Morocco
- Gain insights on the growth potential of power sector in Morocco with increased private sector participation
- Developing strategies based on the latest regulatory events
- Facilitate decision-making based on the investment opportunities offered by Morocco's power sector
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Increasing Private Sector Participation in the Power Sector will meet the Power Deficit in Emerging Nations
- Federal Government Promoting Private Sector Participation to Accelerate Power Sector Reform in Nigeria
- Private Sector Participation and Clean Energy Development Attracts New Investments in Mexico's Power Sector
- Private Participation and Legislation in Philippine Power Sector
- Power Markets in Emerging Economies - Market Outlook, Capacity and Generation, Opportunities and Challenges to 2020
- Mexico Power Report Q1 2014
- Power Annual Deals Analysis 2012
- Wind Power Market in India 2013
- Hydropower (Large and Small Hydro, and Pumped Storage) in India, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) - Clean Technology - Deals and Alliances Profile