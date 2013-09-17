Private Recruiter List Website Launches Fashion Brand with Two New Products

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Proudly announcing the launch of two new products for executive recruiters and executive search consultants associated with the global fashion industry PRIVATE RECRUITER LIST | FASHION ( http://fashion.privaterecruiterlist.com ). These new recruiter directories will help fuel staffing for the industry that provides the world with job placements in apparel, accessories, retail, luxury, beauty, designing, merchandising and more. The first product, the new Fashion Recruiter Directory is essential for fashion recruiters and hiring managers as well as fashion job search candidates as it conveniently provides resources informatively. The second new product offered by the comprehensive site is the 101 Executive Search Firms and Website Links List. This list is specifically for the budget conscience and is a great way to start a fashion recruitment search.



The new directories are available now on the Private Recruiter List | Fashion ( http://fashion.privaterecruiterlist.com ) website for purchase and immediate download. Pricing for these invaluable recruiting lists for fashion industry professionals begin at a nominal $3.25 USD. For potential job seekers and hiring managers the company, with the launch of the two new products, will be happily regarded as an excellent resource for global careers in the fashion industry. “We know that we will fill a present need in the fashion industry with the two newest directories. We’ve worked quite a while to compile the information and now it’s available to all concerned worldwide.” said Karim Rozwadowski, Founder and CEO of PrivateRecruiterList.com.



Venturing into other fields of interest in the coming weeks the company will launch even more directory brands. These brands will include the Private Recruiter List | Legal for lawyers, paralegals and legal recruiters. It will also include the stellar Private Recruiter List | Admissions which will focus on directory of admissions consultants to help parents assure that their children will have an entrance into top schools. And finally the Private Recruiter List | Coaches will soon be a quality directory of Executive Coaches and Career Coaches for business professionals looking to get an extra edge in business and life.



About the FOUNDER

Karim Rozwadowski has over twelve years’ experience working in alternative investments in both hedge funds and private equity firms. He has earned a Masters in Law and Diplomacy from The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance and International Business from NYU’s Stern School of Business. Additionally he has completed coursework at Harvard Business School, Georgetown University in Buenos Aires, and the London School of Economics and Political Science. He is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst and Certified Private Equity Professional.



About PRIVATERECRUITERLIST.COM (PRL)

PRL is a global career site specializing in producing global directories of recruiting firms, career resources and business tools that support recruiters, job candidates, and hiring managers. For more information visit http://www.privaterecruiterlist.com



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For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

Contact Name: KARIM ROZWADOWSKI

Address: 450 Lexington Avenue #2687

City: New York

State: NEW YORK

Country: USA

Zip Code: 10017

Phone: +1 (646) 480-9050

Email: info@privaterecruiterlist.com

Website: http://www.privaterecruiterlist.com



Source: PrivateRecruiterList.com