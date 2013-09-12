Private Recruiter List Website Launches Six New Products

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- PrivateRecruiterList.com, a global media publishing site specializing in the production of high-quality Executive Search Firm and Professional Recruiter directories, proudly announces the launch of six new products sure to help job candidates find the perfect recruiter & headhunter for finance jobs. Doing their best to aid executive search consultants and hiring managers at finance firms, the website has launched recruiter directories for the company’s finance brand entitled, PRIVATE RECRUITER LIST | FINANCE ( http://finance.privaterecruiterlist.com ). “In today’s marketplace, finance job search candidates have a new and essential career resource available. We’ve responded to our market by creating our financial recruiter directories to help increase employment in the finance sector.” said Karim Rozwadowski, Founder and CEO of PrivateRecruiterList.com. “We’re happy to put the best candidates with the best recruiters for finance jobs available worldwide.”



The six new products from PrivateRecruiterList.com for executive recruiting firms and finance recruiters include the following recruiter directory editions entitled, “Hedge Fund”, “Venture Capital & Private Equity”, “Investment Backing” and “Financial Services.” Additionally available is the “Recruiter Edition” which is exclusively for Recruiters, Hiring Managers and Executive Search Consultants. Lastly, for the budget conscience, there’s the “265 Executive Search Firm and Website Links List.” Each of the six directories are available for purchase and immediate download on the PrivateRecruiterList.com website. Pricing for the coveted recruiting lists in the finance sector begin at $6.75 USD.



Rozwadowski said of the company’s future plans, “We are excited to launch our other brands within the next few weeks to make our resourceful website even more comprehensive.” The company’s CEO went on to say that he looks forward to launching the Private Recruiter List | Legal brand which will benefit lawyers as well as paralegals and legal recruiters. Also slated for premiere on the site is the Private Recruiter List | Fashion brand designated wholly for the fashion industry. This listing will be just in time for September’s world renowned Fashion Week in New York City.



About Karim Rozwadowski

Karim Rozwadowski has over twelve years’ experience working in alternative investments in both hedge funds and private equity firms. He has earned a Masters in Law and Diplomacy from The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance and International Business from NYU’s Stern School of Business. Additionally he has completed coursework at Harvard Business School, Georgetown University in Buenos Aires, and the London School of Economics and Political Science. He is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst and Certified Private Equity Professional.



About PrivateReuiterList.com (PRL)

PRL is a global career site specializing in producing global directories of recruiting firms, career resources and business tools that support recruiters, job candidates, and hiring managers. For more information visit http://www.privaterecruiterlist.com



JOIN PRIVATERECRUITERLIST.COM’S SOCIAL NETWORK



https://www.linkedin.com/company/privaterecruiterlist-com

https://www.facebook.com/Privaterecruiterlist

http://executivesearchfirms.tumblr.com



Contact Information:



For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:



City: New York

State: NEW YORK

Country: USA

Contact Name: KARIM ROZWADOWSKI

Complete Address: 450 Lexington Avenue #2687

Zip Code: 10017

Contact Phone: +1 (646) 480-9050

Contact Email: info@privaterecruiterlist.com

Website: www.privaterecruiterlist.com



Source: PrivateRecruiterList.com