Some of the key players profiled in the study are: Sallie Mae (United States), LendKey (United States), CommonBond (United States), Discover Financial Services (United States), SoFi Technologies, Inc. (United States), MPOWER Financing (United States), Earnest (United States), Citizens Financial Group (United States), Nelnet, Inc. (United States), Ascent Funding (United States), College Ave Student Loan Servicing, LLC (United States), Purefy (United States), Wells Fargo (United States), Climb Credit, Inc. (Canada), Credible Labs Inc. (United States), EDvestinU (United States), Navient (United States), Eduvanz (India).



Scope of the Report of Private Student Loans: Private student loans are issued by banks, financial institutions, or online lenders to the students for paying their educational and living expenses. The increasing number of student population and the emerging trend of studying abroad for quality education will accelerate the growth of the private student loans market as international students are not eligible for federal loans. However, declination in the interest rate of private student loans will boost the market. From the interest rate segment, fixed-rate loans are highly selected by the borrowers as it has relatively low interest and rates don't change over time.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Bar Exam Loans, Bootcamp Loans, Credit Union Loans, International Student Loans, Medical School Loans, Institutional Loans, Others), End Users (Students, Parents), Interest Rate (Fixed-Rate, Variable Rate), Distribution Channel (Direct to Consumer, School Certified), Program Type (Undergraduate, Graduate, Postgraduate)



Market Drivers:

Borrowing of Private Student Loans for Higher Educations like Post Graduation Courses, Medical Schools, Etc.

Growing Number of Student Population Globally and Requirement for Quality Education



Market Trends:

Increased Adoption of Innovative Technological Solutions like AI by Lenders to Directly Offer Loans to Students



Opportunities:

Growing Popularity of Private Student Loans Among the International Students as Most of Them Cannot Qualify for Federal Loan



Challenges:

Requirement of Co-Signers and Lack of Income-Driven Repayment Plans May Can Create Hurdles for the Market



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



