Private Transporting - a Booming Industry

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- A new helpful home training manual has been successfully launched which shows people how to setup their own profiting private transportation business.



The home training manual, created by Transporting1, which has been popular since its release, teaches people how to profit as a private transporter – with module focusing on everything from business tips, and simply how to get started.



Like its name suggests, this industry focusses on privately transporting people from point A to B - whether for medical appointments, therapy or any other need. The private transportation industry is not only recession proof, but a relevant and booming sector in this day and age; although unemployment rates rose over 90 percent over the past year in many cities, technology and the need for transportation has been booming. Such a grasp on the economy and the need for independence and job security has fuelled people’s desire and need to be smart about employment.



“Unemployed people and those who are dissatisfied with the 9-to-5 grind are looking for new ways to generate income. Transportation is a modern issue – companies need to get clients places and often don’t have the means to transport them. Starting a transporting business is very simple – all you need is a vehicle, a few hours and dedication.”



The home training manual has received great feedback too. Hank Buchannan from Phoenix says he enjoys the freedom he’s found in this new career choice: “This is a recession proof program. I have my freedom back. Your course takes out all the guess work and puts things in plain English!”



If you are interested to learn more about the home training manual and learning how to start your own successful recession – proof company - go to www.transporting1.com