The current market players are adopting various strategies, such as strategic alliances, to expand their regional footprint in growing economies. Major Players in This Report Include: Ambow Education (China),New Oriental (China),TAL Education (China),Xueda Education (China),American Tutor (United States),TutorZ (United States),Chegg Inc. (United States),Manhattan Review (United States),ITutorGroup (Taiwan),VIPKID Beijing ICP (MindLaunch) (United States)



Private Tutoring Market Overview

Private tutoring is a type of shadow tutoring system. It is mainly offered externally to the mainstream education system. This method basically refers to good examination preparation for students to help them score well in various tests. Tutors provide one-to-one engagement with the students. The growing rivalry among the students for receiving admission into renowned colleges, schools and universities will help to boost the global private tutoring market.



Private Tutoring Market segments and sub-section are illuminated below:

by Type (Academic Training, Sports Training, Art Training, Others), Application (Pre-School Children, Primary School Students, Middle School Students, High School Students, College Students), Learning Method (Online, Blended), Platform (Cloud-Based, On-Premise, Hybrid), Technology (Skype, Live Chat/Emails, Google Drive, Scribblar, White Board, Wiki Space, Offshore Tutoring), Course Type (Curriculum-Based Learning, Test Preparation, Others)



Market Trend:

- Adoption of Online Private Tutorials with Auto Performance Calculators

- Upsurging Awareness about the Benefits of Private Tutoring

-



Market Drivers:

- Growing Competition among the Students for getting enrolled in Renowned Colleges

- Rising Prevalence of Private Tutors across the Globe

-



Challenges:

- Lack of Concentration towards Extra Curricular Activities

- Lack of Physical Teaching-Learning Experience might hamper Studentâ€™s Intelligence

-



A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Private Tutoring Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Private Tutoring Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Private Tutoring market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Private Tutoring Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Private Tutoring

Chapter 4: Presenting the Private Tutoring Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Private Tutoring market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Private Tutoring Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



