Definition: Privileged identity management is the monitoring and protection against the accidental or deliberate misuse of superuser accounts in an organizationâ€™s IT environments. Oversight is necessary so that the greater access abilities of super control accounts are not misused or abused. The unmanaged superuser accounts can lead to loss or theft of sensitive corporate information or malware that can compromise the network. Privileged accounts may be targeted by external attackers and malicious insiders i.e. rogue employees who have access to the sensitive information of the organization. Privileged identity management creates audits and alerts the user about all potential threats so that the requester, purpose and duration of each privileged access request can be documented and monitored.



Market Opportunities:

Increased Digitization among Organizations

Increasing Adoption of BYOD among Enterprises



Market Trends:

Emergence of Intelligent Based Identity Management Solutions



Market Drivers:

Quick Deployment with Little Operational Interruption

Centralized Administration, Secure Access and Storage of Privileged Shared Account Credentials

Increasing Threat of Cyber-Attacks and Malware



The Global Privileged Identity Management Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Appliance-Based, Agent-Based, Appliance-Based, Agent-Based )), Application (Government and Defense, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, IT and Telecommunication, Retail, Other), Installation (Agent-Based, Appliance-Based), Organization (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), Component (Solution {Identity Management, Access Management, Session Monitoring and Management}, Service {Professional Services, Implementation and Integration, Consulting, Education and Training, Support and Maintenance and Managed Services})



Global Privileged Identity Management market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Privileged Identity Management market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Privileged Identity Management

-To showcase the development of the Privileged Identity Management market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Privileged Identity Management market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Privileged Identity Management

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Privileged Identity Management market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



