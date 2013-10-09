Prize Money for Ouc Orlando Half Marathon Increased to $3,400

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Orlando, Florida – The prize money awarded to overall male and female winners for the OUC Orlando Half Marathon has been increased to $3,400 from $2,500. This prize increase, amidst the decrease if not elimination of prize money in other major U.S. races, is one way of making the OUC Orlando Half Marathon a major international destination race, according to race director Jon Hughes. Orlando Utilities Commission and Track Shack Events, a nationally recognized Orlando-based race management firm, are the organizers of the 37th Annual OUC Orlando Half Marathon and Track Shack Lake Eola 5k which will be held on December 7, 2013, at Lake Eola in downtown Orlando.



More than 4,500 runners and walkers of all ages are expected to hit the scenic streets in Downtown Orlando and beautiful Lake Eola to be part of one of the Southeast's top road race. Runners and walkers will enjoy Orlando hospitality with live music along the 13.1 mile route as well as a Post Race Party at the finish line.



To join the race, participants must register before the event. The registration fee for the OUC Orlando Half Marathon ranges from $75 to $95. In addition to the OUC Orlando Half Marathon, the Track Shack Lake Eola 5k will take place on the same day. The registration fee ranges from $28 to $40. The registration deadline for both races is Friday, December 6, 2013.



“Increasing our prize money from $2500 to $3400, when other major US races are reducing or eliminating prize money reinforces our commitment to developing local and regional athletes. This is an important part of our overall goal of making the OUC Orlando Half Marathon a major international, destination race” - Race Director Jon Hughes, co-owner of Track Shack Events.



The OUC Orlando Half Marathon is owned and managed by Track Shack Events, a locally owned road race management firm that manages more than 25 events per year and operates Track Shack, a specialty running/walking store.



The beneficiary focus is on youth health and fitness with race proceeds benefitting the Track Shack Foundation and the Florida Citrus Sports Foundation MVPs.



The 37th Annual OUC Orlando Half Marathon is sponsored by Orlando Utilities Commission, Florida Hospital, Track Shack, Aetna, Publix, JetBlue, Florida Citrus Sports, Florida Dairy Farmers, Hunter Vision, Downtown Orlando and Michelob Ultra.



PARTICIPANT INFORMATION: Call Track Shack 407.896.1160, run to http://orlandohalfmarathon.com/



About OUC

Established in 1923 by a special act of the Florida Legislature, OUC—The Reliable One is the second largest municipal utility in Florida. OUC provides electric and water services to nearly 225,000 customers in Orlando, St. Cloud and parts of unincorporated Orange and Osceola County. Visit http://www.ouc.com to learn more about our commitment to reliability, affordability and sustainability.



About the Track Shack Family of Companies

Track Shack of Orlando opened for business in 1977 as a small retail operation that focused primarily on selling running shoes and apparel. Track Shack Events (TSE), a sister company, is a sports marketing company that specializes in marketing, management and production of active participation events. The mission of Track Shack is that each event produced will benefit the entire community - runners, sponsors and charities. The award-winning professional staff has earned TSE a reputation as one of America’s top sports marketing companies. Jon and Betsy Hughes, co-owners of Track Shack and TSE ensure that both businesses support charitable causes, in particular charities that benefit youth and youth athletics. These traditions led to the creation of Track Shack Foundation in 1994. The Foundation was established as a 501 c(3) organization with the purpose of promoting health and fitness with an emphasis on youth programs.

For further information please contact:



Lena Wasserman

LWG Social Media Marketing

321-972-3932

publicrelations@lwgsocialmediamarketing.com

http://lwgsocialmediamarketing.com/