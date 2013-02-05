Prize Winning Coffee - Coffee Retailer Adds Prizes to Each Bag

Hagerstown, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- Prize Winning Coffee adds various prizes to its bags of coffee. Customers can select the type of prize they would wish to receive, or select their purchase based on the particular roast of coffee. With each roast, a prize category can be selected, but customers can choose to be totally surprised when they open the bag.



Prizes with each low-price bag of coffee include contemporary jewelry or vintage/estate jewelry. The company also provides the Coins of the World prize option, in which coins from any country could be included in the coffee bag worth $5, $50, $250, or $500. With jewelry, prize values are the same and buyers can find themselves with silver, gold, or a precious gem that is worth something.



Prize Winning Coffee offers four different roasts, including a regular, dark, toasted almond, and decaf roast. Prize types can be selected upon ordering the particular roast of coffee. Each roast is a blend of organic, mountain grown Arabica beans, originating from Columbian and Brazilian farms. These growers the company works with participate in fair trade and rainforest protection.



The company ships all regular orders within two business days, with a selection of shipping options available within the U.S. or internationally. Contact forms for fundraising opportunities and wholesale inquiries are also located on the site.



Prize Winning Coffee integrates an online shopping basket on its website, which includes checkout capabilities so customers can have their product ordered and shipped directly from their computer. A shipping calculator helps generate the full cost of the order, plus coupon and promotional codes can be entered for an instant reflection on the actual cost.



To learn more, select a roast of coffee, and choose what kind of prize to be included with the purchase, go to http://www.prizewinningcoffee.com.



