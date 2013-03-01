PrizeStacker.com Adds 150 New Members Per Day with Their for Free Sweepstakes

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- Everyone likes to win prizes, but before the advent of the Internet opportunities for people to win prizes in the comfort of their own homes were few and far between. Now consumers can use the internet to gain access to fantastic prizes to people who enter competitions or sweepstakes.



One sweepstakes website that is getting a lot of attention recently is the newly launched PrizeStacker.com, a site offering a free entry sweepstakes where entrants can earn free prizes. They have built up a huge reputation for offering absolutely free, easy to enter sweepstakes with substantial prizes going to the winner.



The sweepstakes on Prize Stacker are incredibly easy to enter. All entrants have to do is enter their email, and address details for where they would like their prize sent to. The interface of the site is extremely clean and easy to navigate, with only a very simple form to fill in.



The prizes given away by PrizeStacker.com are extremely desirable consumer electronics such as the new Ipod Touch, fully loaded Xbox 360 packages, and Playstation 3 consoles. The site also gives away Visa gift cards so that winners can purchase whatever they want at any store that accepts visa.



A spokesperson for the website said: “Being able to give away prizes for a living is a wonderful thing, and nothing makes me happier than informing our many lucky winners that they have won the prize of their dreams. We aim to give away hundreds of prizes every year and all of our prizes are substantial enough to bring real joy to the winners. We award prizes every single week, and the entrants to our competitions aren’t obligated to do anything at all in order to enter. The site was launched about a month ago, and we have been steadily gaining members ever since. Of course, as more people join the site the chance of earning free prizes is diminished slightly so early birds will have the best chance of winning prizes. I’d advise anyone who is interested in winning an incredible free prize to register at our website as soon as possible to maximize their chances that they will be our next lucky winner.”



About PrizeStacker.com

