Pro and Ugc Internet Video Stream on to 431.8 Billion Views in 2011

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- Internet video climbed to a lofty 431.8 billion views in 2011, an increase of 43.2%, delivering 21.2 billion hours of self-selected, personal preference content to users, an estimated 5.2% of TV hours watched for the year.



Professionally produced and distributed video on destination sites captured a 22.1% share, while UGC/Social Networking counterparts racked up 77.9% of total views, according to a comprehensive usage analytics report produced by ReportReserve Research.



The report, Internet Video 2011 - 2014: View, Share, Site and User Analytics, presents rigorous analyses surrounding pro publisher brands, content categories, sites and aggregator networks monthly, in addition to historical performance encompassing the entire period since the format’s introduction online in 1998, through 2011; forecasts are carried out to 2014.



UGC view growth covers the period 2005 - 2011, forecast to 2014. Analysis includes video plays associated with a lengthy list of publisher/producer managed partner channels on YouTube that now make up 21.8% of requested content, along with other professional and semi-pro video viewed, shared, embedded, uploaded or modified. YouTube captured a 94% share of UGC views.



Television content (long, short-form programming and promos) captured a segment leading 25.3% of the pro total, including activity on Hulu, followed by multi-genre aggregation sites at 22.5%; entertainment/kids clocked in at 18.4%



Music video was the category champion on YouTube, holding a 38.4% share of total views across all partner channels and search-related content plays. The site’s vast library delivers the highest number of music views accessed via the Internet channel. YouTube manages the Internet’s largest video pre-roll advertising network.



Views per unique user per month inched up 3.2% across all pro managed sites in 2011 to 6.4, following a 51.2% uptick in 2010. The UGC comparable 80.7 views per unique user per month decreased 12.1% on the heels of a 147.2% spike in 2010. Pro video audiences exceed those frequenting UGC video and social networking sites by greater than a factor of three.



