Pro Audio Retailer, Unique Squared, Announces New Initiative to 'Go Green'

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2012 -- Since 2007, Unique Squared has experienced booming growth to become one of the top ten pro audio retailers in the United States. Now, in order to mitigate their environmental impact, the company has announced its new going-green initiative.



As of today, Unique Squared will be offsetting 100% of the energy to run the website with credits earned from purchasing clean and renewable wind energy.



Many companies around the country are now purchasing renewable energy certificates (‘Greentags’) to help offset the premium costs of running wind farms. In return, purchasing companies are actively contributing to a worthy cause, while supporting the development of further renewable energy resources.



Todd McPhetridge, Marketing Director for Unique Squared, explains why the initiative is so important to the company and their customers.



“Our customers care about sustainability and the environment, and as a company we're committed to leaving as small of a carbon footprint as possible. By Purchasing wind power, we can help expand the renewable energy market, diversify our nation's energy supply and reduce our dependence on fossil fuels.”



In fact, achieving just a 20% wind contribution to the United States electricity supply by 2030 would reduce CO2 levels by 25%.



In terms of the company’s specific contribution - a year’s worth of Greentag purchases will see emissions lowered by over 2 metric tons – equal to the planting of 19 fully matured trees or shaving 5707 miles worth of driving off a standard car’s odometer.



“The numbers are staggering. We are excited about doing our bit and urge others to consider joining us. Just imagine how big the numbers would be if every company was doing the same” McPhetridge adds.



The purchase of Greentags isn’t all that Unique Squared is doing. The company has a number of existing initiatives well underway. From recycling over 90% of their waste to installing energy efficient power supplies and making use of existing dark fibers, the company is striving to maintain a green operation with as little a footprint as possible.



“We are always looking for new ways to ‘green up’ our offices and our operations. We actively encourage anyone with suggestions on how we can further our efforts to get in touch” McPhetridge concludes.



About Unique Squared

UniqueSquared's motto, "be u. be unique." is more than just a saying; it's a way of life.



Since starting in 2007, they have been doing things uniquely and have seen great success in their industry, growing exponentially into the Top 10 pro audio retailers in the US.



As musicians themselves, they believe that providing their customers with a unique buying experience can minimize the stress that comes from online shopping.



The UniqueSquared family consists of DJs, guitarists, singers, songwriters, drummers, keyboardists, producers and more, so they certainly know pro audio!