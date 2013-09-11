Pro Chef Aprons for Women Offer Protection and Style

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Gone are the days when women spent their days in the kitchen wearing frilly aprons. With an aspiration to take their cooking to a higher level and as only one creative pursuit among many, women who cook are looking for a modern apron to match their needs.



Pro Chef Kitchen Wear offers aprons for women who are looking for a no-fuss, practical aid in the kitchen. As well as classic looks, Pro Chef bib aprons for women feature an adjustable neck strap, twin pockets for easy access to recipe cards, cell phones and other accessories and full-length coverage offering protection from kitchen spills and stains. The classic pin stripe fabric offers a professional style for at home cooks and chefs.



"Our women's aprons are made with the highest quality fabrics. They offer soil and wrinkle resistance for practical daily use. Their light-weight construction ensures maximum comfort in the hottest environments" says Drew Waters, Product Manager at Pro Chef Kitchen Wear.



Pro Chef aprons for women are currently on sale at Amazon with a 50% discount. This means women seeking practical style in the kitchen are also receiving maximum value.



About Pro Chef Aprons

Pro Chef Kitchen Wear is a leading manufacturer and provider of classic culinary kitchen aprons and uniforms for food service professionals. Founded in 2013, Pro Chef Kitchen Wear is focused on bringing style and practical work wear to chefs and cooks in all kitchen environments.