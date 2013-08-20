Pro Chef Kitchen Aprons Now on Sale at Amazon.com

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- With a renewed interest in preparation of fine food in the home, cooking has become a serious business. No longer willing to accept the pre-packaged and processed options, men and women, armed with the freshest ingredients and latest professional cook books, are taking back their kitchens.



Along with this rise in home cooking and entertaining is the necessary ownership of a single accessory: a fabulous apron. Pro-Chef kitchen aprons are classic, stylish aprons made to the highest standards. They suit both the serious home cook and professional chef, offering a classic look with premium features.



Aprons are the hottest new kitchen accessory and Pro-Chef aprons offer both distinctive flair and premium protection, giving a new twist to the classic apron. With exceptional detail and quality, adjustable neck strap and generous twin pockets these will definitely be on every serious cook's must-have list.



Designed for cooking and entertaining, Pro-Chef's trendsetting aprons have brought classic style back to the kitchen. Based on the traditional bib apron with a classic vertical pin stripe, home cooks can now go about their kitchen endeavors with a feeling of pride and professionalism.



Drew Weston, co- owner of Pro-Chef aprons comments, "Selecting exceptional fabrics, creating classic, timeless designs and quality of workmanship are all important outcomes for us. All of our aprons are designed by chefs for both home and professional kitchen use - when you tie on one of our aprons, it empowers you to be your most creative." With high quality fabrics that offer wrinkle and soil-resistance these aprons can simply be tossed in the washer for easy care.



A Pro-Chef Kitchen Apron can be picked up right now for a limited time with a 55% discount at Amazon.