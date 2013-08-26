Pro Discount Soccer Showcases Football Boots and Cleats

Coventry, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Pro Discount Soccer is a newly launched www.prodiscountsoccer.co.uk website that features a variety of football boots, soccer shoes, indoor soccer shoes and football cleats. The website boasts of an extensive collection of football shoes and features brands like Nike and Adidas, among others. Pro Discount Soccer claims to host an incomparable football boots sale that offers quality football boots at cheap prices.



The online catalogue includes photographs and a meticulous description and review of each product's features and qualities. The website's home page highlights the new products available in the market, the bestsellers, and the recommended products. In order to assist the customer in choosing the most suitable product, there is a provision to "Compare Products".



Most merchandise such as football boots can be initially purchased in single units as a sample product at sample prices. However, larger discounts are offered for large amounts of merchandise. Pro Discount Soccer claims that registering as a member ensures better service. This is in the form of ¡°member only¡± coupons, free help from sales representatives in clearing any customer doubt as well as recommending the latest products. All that is required to become a member is a valid email address.



The website ensures the integrity and encryption of the data of every transaction Cheap Football Boots through the application of an advanced security solution provider, VeriSign. Pro Discount Soccer uses EMS, DHL and UPS to ship all packages, and hence ensures speedy delivery within 5 to 7 days.



Pro Discount Soccer is credited with holding the largest and cheap football boots sale that features high quality soccer shoes as well as providing prompt service. It states "We may carry the largest selection of soccer gear, but we also provide service and delivery that is unmatched in the soccer world."



The website also features a 'Blog' section, where one can adidas Football Boots find interesting articles. Elaborate descriptions on various brands such as Adidas and Nike named after maestros such as David Beckham, Messi and the like provide for a refreshing read.



A complete list of all the products offered by Pro Discount Soccer can be viewed from their official website Pro Discount Soccer.



About Pro Discount Soccer

Pro Discount Soccer is a recently launched website that specializes in the sale of football gear. It offers football shoes tailored to the requirements of various soccer enthusiasts regardless of whether they are skilled players or beginners. The website features brands such as Adidas and Nike, among other popular models. Customers can select products based on the brand or according to price.



Media Contact:

ProDiscountSoccer, Inc.

Email: prodiscountsoccer@gmail.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/prodiscountsocc

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/pages/Prodiscountsoccer/236591336492365

Website: http://www.prodiscountsoccer.co.uk/