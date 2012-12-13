Pro-Dive Pools - More Than Just Professional Pool Builders

Galway, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- Pro Dive Pools started about ten years ago in the pool leak detection business. They were a one truck company and rapidly grew servicing hundreds of pools yearly. Leak detection turned into pool service and repair. This led into more involved rebuilds and liner replacements. As their experience and reputation grew, so did their referral business. After being asked to do so by our customers, Pro Dive now does complete in-ground pool installations.



Pro Dive Pools has grown from a one-man show to several crews and five trucks. They own all of our equipment, rarely use subcontractors, and have the experience in the field to make your old pool new, or your new pool a reality.



What sets them apart?



Service and Price.

- No-show room; drastically reducing overhead. Pro Dive Pools will pass the savings on to you. Do you think those 1-5 million dollar showrooms don't cost you money when you purchase?

- Incorporated and fully insured

- Dunn and Bradstreet rating

- Owner operated (Yes, you will actually talk with the owner, as well as see him on the job site.)



Experience

The company currently services approximately 800 pools yearly. This includes leak detection, services and repair, major rebuilds and new installs. They have a proven track record in all areas of your pool needs.



When you are shopping for a pool company you need to look beyond the show. The expensive and huge indoor pool show rooms are meant to do one thing, impress. This is no different than any other retail business. Ever notice that you can get the same deal or better at a warehouse style store? This is the lower overhead working.



About Pro Dive Pools

Pro Dive Pools ingrounds start at $12,000 compared to the local average of $25,000. With Pro Dive you will get a very nicely equipped inground pool at their starting price! Or if you prefer, stay basic at the economy level. It is up to you.



The company looks forward to speaking with you personally.



Contact

Geoff Bullock, President

Pro Dive Pools

http://www.prodivepools.com