Pro Edge Labs Launches New Natural Male Enhancement Herbal Supplement

Victoria, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- Medical research indicates the average male experiences an annual 1 percent decrease in testosterone production after the age of 30. This means by the age of 45, most men have reached a deficit of 15 percent of their normal testosterone levels, possibly leading to depression, loss of muscle mass, slowed metabolism, weight gain, reduced energy levels and loss of sexual function. In an effort to combat the ramifications of diminished testosterone generation, Pro Edge Labs has launched a new natural male enhancement supplement, known as Volumaxx.



Mike Reid, spokesperson for Pro Edge Labs, explained, "Aside from the well known metabolic changes resulting from declining testosterone levels, men generally experience a decrease in semen volume and ejaculation force. This leads to loss of stamina, decreased sexual sensitivity and less intense fullfillment as they age, all of which are contributing factors to the occurrence of both erectile dysfunction and depression. With Volumaxx, an all natural, herbal supplement, men are able to overcome these naturally occurring factors of the aging process. Containing a combination of powerful herbs, Volumaxx safely, quickly and effectively increases energy levels, sensation and ejaculate volume and force; furthermore, this supplement emphasizes the length and magnitude of male climaxes. The result is a dramatic improvement in performance, enhanced sexual experiences and greater confidence."



Reid continued, "Pro Edge Labs is responsible for providing the public with Prexil, an herbal supplement that has been proven to increase male stamina and decrease the occurrence of premature ejaculation. They are also the company behind Femestril for women. This product utilizes time tested herbs that safely increase energy levels, decrease stress and improve cardiovascular, digestive and reproductive health among the female population; in addition, Femestril improves libido, sex drive, arousal, sensitivity and pleasure intensity for women. All our products are formulated with completely natural ingredients and are guaranteed to be effective. We offer our customers a 60 day trial of our enhancement products. We have seen nothing but positive reviews of our products; however, if our customers are not fully satisfied with the results of our supplements, we will give them a full refund of their purchase price. Many people, both male and female, seek help from their physicians to resolve decreasing hormone levels and the resulting physical and emotional side effects. With our inexpensive and effective line of supplements, they are able eliminate the need for costly treatments and potentially harmful medications."



About Pro Edge Labs

Pro Edge Labs are developers and distributors of a wide variety of personal care products for both men and women. Their products improve health and well being with natural solutions, rather than expensive and potentially dangerous pharmaceutical drugs.