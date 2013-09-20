Pro Exterminator Las Vegas Website Launches

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- ExterminatorLasVegas.org - designed to become the premium destination for anyone experiencing a pest control problem in the Las Vegas, Nevada area - has just gone live. Unique characteristics of the site include a pleasing design, an interesting animated video and some unique back-end components meant to boost the site's search engine rankings.



The purpose of the site was to match citizens in the Vegas area dealing with a pest control problem with professionals specializing in eliminating pest from homes and businesses.



The site has a number of features unique to the market. Among those is a very stylish design conceived to present the often-ugly world of infestation in a less-obtrusive manner. The site colors and layout is appealing and the content of the site educates visitors as to the perils of pest problems as well as a variety of options for dealing with the issue.



A big part of the content is an animated video on the site. The video explains the different types of pest control issues and what can be done about them. "Keeping the video a reasonable length was very important to us," declares a representative of ExterminatorLasVegas.org. "People are very busy these days and don't have a lot of time to sit through a lengthy video - especially during a serious pest control issue."



The primary promotional method for the site will be search engine optimization. This is the art and science of getting a website to rank on Google and the other top search engines for specific search terms. With all of the changes happening recently with Google and their ranking methods a number of people might show concern with depending on the search engines as the main source of exposure but the website owner does not seemed concerned. "We've been doing this type of work for a long, long time and we've been through a lot of Google updates. This site will do just fine."



Anyone living in the Las Vegas area currently having to deal with a pest control issue are encouraged to call Exterminator Pros at 702-263-0073.