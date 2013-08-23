Pro Football Central Partners with BigFrog Cincinnati to Create Apparel for Their NFL Team Related Broadcasts

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Pro Football Central (http://www.profootballcentral.com) announces their partnership with BigFrog of Cincinnati to create custom apparel related to Pro Football Central's network of over twenty-five professional football related shows. Pro Football Central carries a number of team related shows, including shows focusing on the Cincinnati Bengals, The Buffalo Bills, and New England Patriots just to name a few.



Custom t-shirts are available now for Pro Football Central Radio along t-shirts with custom designs for their shows Bengals Central Radio, Bills Central Radio and Seahawks Central Radio. The Pro Football Radio apparel store can be found by going to http://www.webstorz.biz/profootballcentral.html



Shows on the Pro Football Central Radio network have had many NFL stars as guests, including Lance Briggs, Roddy White, Darrelle Revis, Jim Brown, Jonathan Vilma, EJ Manuel, Asante Samuel, Anquan Boldin and former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum just to name a few.



About BIGFROG OF CINCINNATI

BigFrog of Cincinnati is a custom apparel design and manufacturing company. They provide 24 hr turn-around and charge zero set-up fees. Their location is 7426 Beechmont Ave. Suite 214, Cincinnati, OH 45255, and on the web at http://www.bigfrog.com/cincinnati



About PRO FOOTBALL CENTRAL

Positioned as one of the premiere websites for football information, Pro Football Central includes breaking news, columns, podcasts, live odds and fantasy football. Pro Football Central was founded by Brian Harrington.



Brian Harrington

Brian@ProFootballCentral.com