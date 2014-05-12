Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL Network Analyst Michael Irvin Joins Beth Silverberg on The Inside Score for Exclusive Post-NFL Draft Interview

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- VoiceAmerica Sports announces exclusive post-Draft coverage on The Inside Score featuring former Dallas Cowboy, Pro Football Hall of Famer and five time Pro Bowler Michael Irvin on Monday, May 12th at 4PM PST.



"VoiceAmerica is excited to have such a talented hall of fame ball player on our network. His insight into the draft is great way to wrap up the draft weekend. The NFL draft is the largest draft event in all of pro sports. We look forward to Beth's unique style and Michael's fresh insight," stated Jeff Spenard, CEO of VoiceAmerica (http://voiceamerica.com).



Monday's exclusive interview can be heard at http://voiceamericasports.com.



Five-time Pro Bowl selection, three-time NFL All-Pro and three-time Super Bowl Champion Michael Irvin serves as an analyst for NFL Network Programming.



On NFL Sundays, Irvin can be seen alongside Rich Eisen, Marshall Faulk, Warren Sapp, Steve Mariucci and Kurt Warner on the Emmy-nominated NFL GameDay Morning. He also adds the final word on Sunday's games with NFL GameDay Final. Irvin is a frequent contributing analyst to other NFL Network programming including NFL Total Access and No Huddle. (http://www.nfl.com/nflnetwork/onairtalent/michael-irvin).



Irvin can also be seen on the road along with the cast of characters of NFL GameDay Morning in part of NFL Network's Thursday Night Football pregame, halftime and postgame shows on location for all 13 regular season telecasts on the network.



Prior to joining NFL Network as a full-time analyst, Irvin served as a guest analyst on the network's coverage of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction ceremony in 2008 and 2009. Previously, Irvin served as an NFL analyst for ESPN from 2003-2007.



Irvin also hosts his own self-titled radio show weekdays with Kevin Kiley on 560 AM-WQAM in the Miami, FL area.



A 2007 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Irvin spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys where he won three Super Bowl rings in 1993, 1994 and 1996. His 750 receptions for 11,904 yards and 65 touchdowns still stands as tops in Dallas' franchise records in all three categories. In 8 of the 10 seasons Irvin starred with the Cowboys, he lead the team in pass receptions, which is one of 13 individual best marks held by the 'Playmaker' in the Cowboys' record books.



Irvin was the 11th overall selection by the Cowboys in the 1988 NFL Draft following a stellar career with the University of Miami. In 1987 Irvin led the Hurricanes to their second of five National Championships and he still holds the University of Miami record for career touchdown receptions (26) and most touchdown receptions in a season (11).



About The Inside Score

All women hosts, All Sports, All of the Time. We entertain and educate the USA like no other show on the market today. The Inside Score is designed to be the ultimate destination for men and women who love and want to learn about sports via the athletes and coaches. Every week we feature a guest Sports Girl. Join Host Beth Silverberg and co-hosts Tsin-Tsin Ong and Stacie DeBerry every Monday at 4 PM PST on VoiceAmerica Sports at http://voiceamericasports.com.



Our show highlights all positive aspects of today's popular sports and showcase athlete foundations. We give the athlete a chance to tell their success stories, reveal their passion, and highlight all of the encouraging events they do for their community. We spend one on one time with each athlete, and show America that they have a life off of the field, court, or ice. We also feature highlights from one of the original Sports Girls each week. There are so many foundations that help change lives and The Inside Score is going to prove it. All you need to do is tune in, sit back and enjoy the show, Monday at 4 PM Pacific on VoiceAmerica Sports.



Archives of all past episodes can be found at http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2272/the-inside-score



About VoiceAmerica/World Talk Radio LLC

World Talk Radio, LLC is the world leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet based talk radio and TV, delivering over 1,000 hours of programming weekly on its VoiceAmerica Network (http://www.voiceamerica.com) as well as live and on-demand video content on VoiceAmerica.TV (http://www.voiceamerica.tv). Featuring more than 200 hosts broadcasting to seven niche community based channels: its flagship VoiceAmerica Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica , Empowerment, VoiceAmerica Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica Business Channel, VoiceAmerica Sports, 7th Wave Channel, and VoiceAmerica Kids Channel. VoiceAmerica TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. VoiceAmerica /World Talk Radio, LLC is one of the pioneers in internet broadcasting, producing and syndicating online audio and video, offering an innovative, effective and comprehensive digital broadcast platform. Digital Publishing through its 14 years of broadcast and media experience along with our seasoned staff of Executive Producers, Production and Host Services Group, VoiceAmerica /World Talk Radio, LLC provides an internet radio and video platform for new, emerging and veteran media personalities to expand and monetize their business and brand in an online digital medium.



Listeners can download the current versions of the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio App at:



Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.airkast.VA_MASTER&hl=en

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/voiceamerica-talk-radio-network/id412135954?mt=8#

Kindle: http://www.amazon.com/AirKast-Inc-Voice-America/dp/B00IGH8WPO