Pro Hitches Announces Full Line of Receiver Hitches

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2012 -- Pro Hitches.com announces its complete and full line of receiver hitches for sale on its website. http://www.prohitches.com carries the entire line of Curt trailer hitches. Curt Manufacturing manufactures the best receiver hitches in the world. Pro Hitches carries Curt's entire line of over 4,000 receiver trailer hitches. Pro Hitches also carries Curt’s complete line of receiver hitch accessories.



Every receiver hitch that Pro Hitches sells is guaranteed to fit right the first time. Each receiver hitch comes complete with installation instructions, and most of the receiver hitches can be installed in a do-it-yourself fashion in less than 30 minutes. Pro Hitches receiver hitches can be used for any towing-related activity, such as pulling trailers, towing boats, or any other type of activity that requires a strong receiver hitch. All of the receiver hitches are sold are fully-guaranteed to work the first time and help you accomplish all of your towing objectives.



Pro Hitches has a 115% price match guarantee on any of the 4,000 receiver hitches that are carried. If a receiver hitch is purchased through Pro Hitches and the customer finds the same receiver hitch from a competitor at a cheaper price a refund for the difference is paid back to the customer plus an additional 15% rebate is given on the receiver hitch order.



About ProHitches.com

Pro Hitches.com is a Texas corporation which has been in business since 2000. The company was started to sell receiver hitches at the lowest possible price and to provide excellent customer service to its customers. Every receiver hitch sold comes with a no-questions money-back guarantee. The company ships from centrally located warehouses that are located throughout the country to expedite the shipping process.



To learn more about Pro Hitches, truck receive hitches or for ordering information, visit the Pro Hitches website at: http://prohitches.com or call a receiver hitch service agent at: 972-602-9592.